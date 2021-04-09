Audax remains firm on the stock market

Audax, firm in the stock market despite the downward effect of renewables

Audax prepares for its new strategic plan that foresees a global investment of up to 2.4 billion euros until 2026, with an eye on and from which a new electricity generation and sale company will emerge, compared to its commercial nature that it maintains until now. A long road with which it wants to double the number of clients and develop up to 4,000MW in the aforementioned period.

But also estimates that its financing will arrive with the leverage of up to 60% of each project and with the sale of up to 49% in the companies that operate and also develop these parks. All this will revert to an Ebitda generation that will reach 430 million, which will multiply by seven, given the boost that it wants to give to the generation of photovoltaic energy during the next 5 years.

All of this in a context in which its form of financing, as its president, José Elías, recognized in Strategias de Inversión in an interview, is directly related to the high level of short positions in its shareholders.

He considers that “the renewables and renewables sector is in a boom and an industrial revolution that is going to change the world energy paradigm in the next 30 years and for that a lot of money is needed. And to finance there are different ways or tools, we believe that the convertible bond is a way to dilute ourselves in the medium term less than if we had made a direct capital investment. We believe that if we do the job well, in the end the shorts will come out because they will realize that it is not a good deal. “

In total, 6.07% of its capital among the bears that is distributed as follows: BNP Paribas 0.69%, 1.12% for DEShaw & Co, 0.82% of its capital Polar AM, 2.13 % Citadel Europe and Linden Advisors reaching 1.31%.

In its quotation graph we see how the value is clearly above the level of 2 euros per share, with advances of 5.5% in the last twenty sessions and reaching, at an annual level of 9% for Audax. From its annual maximums it is separated by 20%.

Audax price analysis

For the fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, María Mira, “in a valuation and comparison by stock market multiples on the estimate of 2021 results, the market discounts a PER of 31.9v for Audax, lower than the average of its competitors, but with a margin close; However, if we adjust the PER for the expected growth in its EPS, the PEG ratio is clearly undervalued, 0.22v and shows the strong potential of the action. Also discount by multiple on sales (PSV 0.77v) and robust solvency (EFN / EBITDA 2.6v compared to a sector average of 3.68v) ”.

Audax fundamental analysis

As shown by the technical indicators of Investment Strategies, Audax achieves a score, in bullish mode, improved, by two points of 8.5 points out of 10 total for the stock. Negative shows the volume of business that is decreasing in the medium term and the volatility of the long-term value that is increasing. The rest of the Audax indicators are favorable. With the medium and long-term uptrend, the total, slow and fast positive moment, the long-term increasing business volume and the range of amplitude, which is decreasing in the medium term.

Audax premium analysis

