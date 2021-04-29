Audax pivots on 2 euros per share

Audax consolidates levels in the market. Without many movements, the value moves in a kind of waiting time, after closing a Shareholders’ meeting without great news. The company has endorsed the results of last year with a profit record of 26.4 million euros, 4% more compared to the previous year and an Ebitda of 66.4 million euros caused by the shift towards vertical integration of the company in the past year.

The number of clients reaches 515,000, with an exponential growth of 52% and it is consolidated as the first independent light marketer in the SME segment in our country. In addition, the Board approved the incorporation of two women to the Board: Anabel López, responsible for the generation portfolio of Audax and Rosa González, also from the group. Both are incorporated for the next 4 years.

In the stock chart, the value moves with decreases that reach 3% in the last month, although it is still close to 2 euros per share, a level that also surrounds, despite the decreases, in all that we have in April. However, it still maintains a slight positive annual trend, with increases of 2.1% since last January 4.

Audax quote

Beyond the board, it continues to maintain, due as its president recognizes its financing formula, numerous short positions on the value that reach in global, 6.05% of its capital. The last variation. That of April 12, with Linden Advisors and its 1.29% downward from Audax, BNP Paribás, which holds 0.69% of its capital, together with the 2.13% held by Citadel Europe. Also that of Polar AM of 0.82% and 1.12% that DEShaw & Co. also has since March.

In addition, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has opened a sanctioning file to investigate whether it has made changes in its favor in the electricity and gas supplies of domestic customers by deceit and fraudulently. Said practices would consist of a alleged distortion of free competition through unfair acts with the aim that users change their supplies to Audax itself and its marketers.

The company would have promoted these processes using irregular business practices, through deception and consumer confusion from at least 2018 to the present, according to the CNMC. The complaint comes from the OCU, the Organization of Consumers and Users and several presented to the supervisory body. This must be resolved in a maximum period of 18 months.

“All the compared ratios show undervaluation of Audax compared to the average of its peers and also the solvency multiples (DFN / EBITDA and DN / Equity) are more advantageous for Audax. Based on our fundamental assessment, the recommendation is positive for Audax for a medium / long-term investment, ”says Fundamental Analyst for Investment Strategies, María Mira.

Fundamental Audax

The Investment Strategies premium technical indicators show us that Audax achieves a score of 6 out of 10 possible points. In consolidation mode, the security is favorable in its long-term uptrend, the total slow moment for the security that is positive, also its long-term volume that is increasing and the volatility of the security, measured in terms of its range of amplitude, which in the medium and long term is decreasing. As for the rest, the medium-term trend is downward, the fast total moment is negative and the volume of business decreasing in the medium term.

