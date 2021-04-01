Audax outlines its new 100% renewable Strategic Plan

Audax is implementing what its new Strategic Plan will be for the company. It is a five-year-old project that, according to Expansión, will be the definitive change for the company. In principle because it wants to reconvert itself as a company. And turn to the generation and sale of renewable energy in its entirety, compared to the current role of electricity marketer.

Its president already announced it just a few days ago in an interview in Investment Strategies, in which he also denied that the company has endorsed the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, but that it is a personal project of him and his partner, also executive vice president of the company. It was recognized as a long-term investor, with a future project beyond the daily fluctuations of the market.

What’s more it pronounced itself on the presence of bears in its shareholders, derived from its form of financing and recognized Audax’s need for money for its presence in renewables. Hence, the choice of convertible bonds to make these investments is less dilutive, he points out, in the medium term than direct capital investment. And he hopes, that if the job is done well, the shorts will come out when they understand that it is not a good business.

The fact is that short positions not only survive, but expand for value.

On the 26th, Polar AM increased up to 1.8% of its capital, BNP Paribas did the same up to 0.67%, as did DEShaw & Co up to 1.12% of its shareholding. Citadel Europe maintains 1.92% in March and 1.03% decrease in Audaz capital by Linde Advisors. In total, short sales already reach 5.82% in value.

In its stock chart, however, we see how Audax has advanced 7.8% so far this year while in March, the value recovered 6.5%.

Returning to its strategic plan, the company expects to double its number of customers to whom it currently sells energy and to reach a generated power of 4,000MW, with three fundamental axes on the table, vertical integration, the internationalization of the company along to add its consolidation in the Spanish market.

The way to finance the project will come from the hand of a maximum indebtedness in each project of 60%, while it foresees that the planned divestments will bring it up to 460 million euros. And that they arrive via, of almost 49% in the companies that develop and operate these parks, especially photovoltaics.

Among its forecasts, it involves a sevenfold increase in its EBITDA to reach 430 million euros, especially for solar energy. The debt will be placed at a ratio of 1.9 times Ebitda, without varying from the current situation, with a net liability of close to 800 million euros.

For Bankinter, this first outline of the plan is positive, as is its assessment. He considers that the growth of the company relies on renewables, although he estimates that the financing could require a capital increase of 340 million euros, assuming that they incorporate minority investors who acquire 49% of their projects.

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, the value shows negative volume in the medium term and volatility in the long term, the rest, favorable. With a medium and long-term upward trend, total slow and fast positive momentum, long-term increasing volume and medium-term volatility that is decreasing. His total score is 8.5 compared to 10 possible, after improving by two.

