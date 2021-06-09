Audax obtains prior administrative and construction authorization for its El Toconal project

Audax Renovables, the comprehensive energy group with 100% renewable generation, continues to promote its generation activity through the different generation projects that make up its portfolio.

Continuing with the commitment to keep the market permanently informed about the progress of the status of the projects incorporated in an exercise of continuous transparency, and in relation to the El Toconal project, located in the town of Los Navalmorales (province of Toledo) with a power of 5 MWp, Audax is pleased to communicate the obtaining of prior administrative and construction authorization from the competent authorities.

Once the building license has been obtained, the company plans to start construction next week, ensuring its accompaniment with first-rate contractors who meet high quality standards, under the EPC (turnkey) modality.

With this authorization for the construction of the aforementioned project, Audax Renovables is currently under construction 55 MWp in photovoltaic projects plus the 66 MW wind power in Panama, in which it has a 30% stake and in which 5 of the 20 turbines that comprise it have already been hoisted.