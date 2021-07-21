Audax Italiano and Unión La Calera share leadership of Chilean soccer

At the close of the eleventh date of National Championship 2021 of Chilean football this Tuesday, the pictures of Audax Italiano and Unión La Calera share the lead in the table with 20 points after drawing with Huachipato and defeating Curicó Unido, respectively, just one unit behind his escort, Universidad Católica.

Joaquin Larrivey, from Universidad de Chile, remains the leading striker with seven goals so far in the tournament, followed by Cristián Palacios and Gonzalo Sosa, from Unión Española and Deportes Melipilla, respectively.

– Results of the eleventh day:

O’Higgins 1-1 Cobresal

Antofagasta 1-0 Santiago Wanderers

Union La Calera 1-0 Curico United

Catholic U. 0-0 Colo-Colo

Audax Italiano 3-3 Huachipato

Everton 0-0 Ñublense

La Serena 4-3 Palestino

U. de Chile 2-0 Melipilla

– Classification PJ PG EP GF GC PTS

1.- Audax Italiano 11 5 5 1 13 8 20

2.- Union La Calera 10 6 2 2 9 7 20

3.- Catholic U. 10 6 1 3 13 9 19

4.- La Serena 11 5 3 3 17 10 18

5.- Ñublense 11 5 2 4 17 12 17

6.- Colo-Colo 10 5 2 3 12 10 17

7.- O’Higgins 11 4 5 2 9 10 17

8.- Spanish Union 10 4 3 3 15 12 15

9.- Antofagasta 10 4 3 3 14 12 15

10.- U. de Chile 10 4 3 3 9 7 15

11.- Melipilla 11 4 2 5 13 14 14

12.- Everton 10 3 5 2 7 10 14

13.- Cobresal 11 3 3 5 11 12 12

14.- Palestinian 10 3 2 5 12 15 11

15.- Huachipato 10 1 5 4 11 15 8

16.- Curicó Unido 10 1 3 6 8 15 6

17.- Santiago Wandereres 10 0 1 9 4 16 1

– Scorers classification:

1.- With 7: Joaquín Larrivey (ARG- U.de Chile)

2.- With 6: Cristian Palacios (URU-Unión Española) – Gonzalo Sosa (ARG- Deportes Melipilla)

– Matches of the twelfth day: Everton-Unión Española; Ñublense-Antofagasta; Melipilla-Unión La Calera; Colo-Colo-Audax Italiano; Huachipato-La Serena; Palestino-Santiago Wanderers; Curicó Unido-University of Chile; Catholic University-O’Higgins.