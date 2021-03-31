Audax, high renewable opportunity on the Spanish stock market

The transition to a green economy is a reality, and this means that companies in the renewable energy sector such as Audax are protagonists of this change, that investments in the green economy and clean energy are a commitment of the EU and that this represents a business and growth opportunity for Audax Renovables.

We are in a key sector for economic recovery and this is demonstrated by the fact that this is a priority sector in the European recovery funds and a factor of change from an economy based on fossil fuels to an electrified economy, where we are a comprehensive energy generation 100% renewable, we have made a turn in our strategy by focusing our efforts and resources on the 100% renewable energy generation activity and we are also finalizing a new strategic plan that will be announced shortly to the market.

With a organic and inorganic growth culture, our acquisition policy is contingent on the increase in value, otherwise the acquisition does not make sense. Regarding our short / medium term catalysts, the fulfillment of our generation plan with the start-up of the projects is the catalyst for our actions in the coming years. When a company fulfills what it promised, it gives confidence to the investors, funders and stakeholders of the group and that is our challenge in the coming years, which we will fulfill without any doubt.

In this sense, the results of Audax Renovables in 2020 were magnificent in all measures: greater number of clients in organic and inorganic growth, more TWh sold than ever, lower delinquency rate, international diversification, etc. Everywhere you look, the results are spectacular and solid, with growth in EBITDA, customers and profit in the last five years. With all this, our mission is to increase the value of our shareholders’ investment and this is what we have been doing since we entered the company, which will be five years ago in August, when we entered at a price of 50 cents / share.

Read more

Action

In March of last year, the stock fell because everything fell due to doubts about the evolution of the pandemic. It is true that other companies have recovered faster than us, but our price shows solid growth both by volume of shares crossed each day, and by valuation. The different analysts who follow us and who get wet in terms of valuation, see a significant upside potential. I believe that we have recovered a lot in the valuation and that the fulfillment of our plan will bring new opportunities to our shareholders.

It is true that our stock seems more punished than others in the sector, but we do not look at the value of the share as of today, but we are considering the value of the company in four or five years when our new strategic plan, which we will announce shortly, it is accomplished. I think the market needs a little more time to separate the good companies from the excellent ones, and we are on the way to show that what the Anglo-Saxons call “delivery”, that is, the ability to fulfill what you have promised, is one of the keys of Audax Renovables in the last ten years. Our strategy is to comply with the Strategic plan. In 2019 we announced a plan for 2022 that has been fulfilled in 2020 in more than 80% for all the KPI’s that we set. We are doing the same for 2026.

With respect to dividend, the board of directors agreed, following a criterion of financial prudence, given the situation of uncertainty caused by COVID-19, to eliminate the application of part of the profit for the year to dividend distribution, allocating the entirety of the result to offset losses from previous years. The new proposal was agreed with the objective of safeguarding the liquidity of the company as much as possible and strengthening the future solvency of the company. This year the board of directors will propose to the shareholders ‘meeting to resume the distribution of the dividend charged to the year 2020, as announced in the call for the shareholders’ meeting, that is, from the profit and loss account it appears that The Company, during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, has obtained a positive result (profits) amounting to 16,812,748 euros, which is agreed to be applied according to the proposal:

– To distribution of dividends: 10,000,000 euros.

– To offset losses from previous years: 9,197,650 euros.

Bassists?

There are no bearish funds in the capital of Audax Renovables. In fact, it is frankly difficult that there are bearish funds operating in our title, with a reference shareholder as is my case. What has been termed bearish funds were actually investors’ hedges in the convertible bond.

What happens is that when we launched the convertible bond, a number of investors asked to hedge their position last November, which is technically known as “delta hedging”, which is the complete opposite of a bearish position or speculative, since these investors, due to their investment policies, must have the “delta of the portfolio” controlled. That means your investment portfolio is risk-controlled. This coverage was made through a loan of shares that I made myself, with my personal position. This does not mean that I have sold a greater position, nor that investors are bearish, on the contrary, the demand for the bond was three times the amount issued and there is still demand, such that the price of the convertible bond, four months After its launch, it has risen more than 12%, which indicates the market’s confidence in our company and our project.

In our case, the only way to do this was with a title loan, and the only one who could do it was me, because I own a substantial part of the shares. The loan was made to the two directors of the convertible issue, Goldman Sachs and BNP, in equal parts, and they in turn proceeded to lend it to those convertible bond investors who requested it, but in no case are they funds to play short, otherwise your investment in the convertible bond would be left open at risk, nor are they bearish funds.

FC Barcelona

On the Audax Renovables-FC Barcelona relationship that has been talked about so much in recent weeks, clarify that they have no connection and that the operation related to FC Barcelona is personal and Audax is totally unrelated. With this, Eduard Romeu will join the board of the club doing so in a personal capacity and independently from his position in the company. Eduard Romeu is a great professional and I am sure that he will add great value to Barça, especially in the current times when great rigor and experience are required. Without this affecting their responsibilities in the Audax Renovables group.

We support FC Barcelona on a personal basis, at the expense and risk of our assets. Neither Audax Renovables nor its subsidiaries are liable for any guarantee, counter-guarantee, payment commitment or of any other type that may affect the group’s financial situation. Therefore, I do not see how the action can penalize the shareholders from outside Catalonia, it does not make any sense.

Access all questions and answers from the Audax Renovables office