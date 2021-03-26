“Audax has not endorsed Joan Laporta or Fútbol Club Barcelona”

The year 2020 was a ‘boom’ for renewables. In the case of Audax, they increased the benefit to 26.4 million in the middle of the pandemic. About to end the first quarter of 2021, what is the situation of the company?

Audax is focused on monitoring the new strategic plan, which is to focus on generation. We have a very important pipeline and we want to increase it during this year because we are seeing that a concentrated time window opens during this year to finish complementing that pipeline and except for the delays that the pandemic is causing in the administrations that have slowed down the process of the process administratively and as a total, we have slowed down investments a bit. Therefore, what we are most focused on now is following the roadmap for the growth of new photovoltaic assets in Spain and Portugal and surely, at the beginning of next year, settling them in Italy and continuing to build the roadmap designed to the next 4 or 5 years.

To date, they manage a portfolio of 91 MW projects in wind farms in Spain, France and Poland, and 15 MWp photovoltaic in Spain, to which must be added 66 MW of wind power under construction in Panama, a portfolio of photovoltaic projects in construction of 44 MWp and a photovoltaic portfolio of 2,282 MWp for development in Spain, Portugal and Italy. Where do the challenges for Audax pass to continue growing in 2021?

On the one hand, there are the 2,200 megawatts that we have in the development pipeline, which carries a process of authorizations that have been slowed down by the effect of the pandemic, the administrations are already working on many of them and that has slowed down authorizations. Although we have been very lucky and some parks have been started up and we have not stopped building since March of last year. Our goal is not to stop, not to have construction holes, to finish one park and start others. At the moment we are completing the construction of two parks of 20 megawatts each and shortly two of five are going to be put into operation that will link before the summer with another two of five and if all goes well, the first park will enter us. big on Ready to build once last summer. Our intention is to link park after park and start up the excellent pipeline.

In parallel, we see that there is a window of opportunity to increase the pipeline that we now have of 2,200 megawatts and we believe that we have to go to that window of opportunity because one thing is what we already have within our generation portfolio that are already following the process of putting in Ready to build and another thing is that we have to increase that to be more competitive. The window will open when the veto to request the evacuation points is lifted due to the reordering of the storage points that the Government has made.

This year will be intense in increasing the pipeline, we want to see how much we can increase that pipeline to reach the objectives that we have set for ourselves of between 4 and 6 gigawatts in the next four or five years. It is a very ambitious goal, if people are aware that each megawatt consists of an area of ​​approximately 1.5 hectares about 15 thousand square meters of plates, people can imagine how many plates we are talking about. Therefore, to reach that goal we have to work hard and we not only have to continue developing and launching those that we already have in the pipeline, but we have to increase those that we still need to reach that figure.

In their activity of commercialization of 100% renewable electricity and gas, they are present in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Hungary, adding more than 515,000 clients. What are the forecasts for this year?

For Audax, last year was exceptional because we implemented the Hungarian line of work, where we are undoubtedly one of the main players in the market in the commercialization of electrical energy and we want to develop the gas leg there that we did not acquire from Fiat León at the time, because it did not have it in sales among other things and I think that out there we will be able to make a lot of synergies in terms of gas customers in Hungary, which is a country that demands a lot of gas and we will be attentive to possible movements of the market that allow us to enter some other country and the organic growth of each year.

This year Audax has grown a lot in terms of the number of clients but the global pandemic has affected mainly the consumption of clients and we believe that this year the sales figure will improve because people, when they get out of the pandemic, will start consuming like the consumption levels prior to the pandemic.

At Audax we have the focus on generation, we have a balance in which we want to generate 66% of the energy that we commercialize and since we have run a lot at the customer and commercial level in all the countries where we are present, we are a little unbalanced, so our main focus now is generation and we believe that it will be for the next four years, although that does not mean that we will be attentive to the opportunities that exist in the market but we will be much more selective in the opportunities because in reality that objective Marketing is going well and we do not need to grow much more, we have grown a lot in recent years and now what we have to do is talk about generation.

The fear of the “renewable bubble” cannot with Audax. In fact, they are the only Spanish renewable energy that resists falls in the stock market. How do you get it?

This is based on your investment strategy. I am a long-term investor, for me Audax is more than a company, it is one of my vital projects and I prefer not to have such sudden fluctuations in the oscillation of the stock and to grow and consolidate growth little by little.

I would have liked to see that our work was recognized more than we have been recognized this year, but I believe that this year for us has been a year of processing where we have had to implement the generation plan and that will take a while. time in which the market recognizes us, but we are and have always been very reliable people, we are a management group that what we have always said we have fulfilled and I believe that in the end, the market will give us a plus to recognize that We have always been very realistic people in the objectives that we set for ourselves, we have always met the objectives ahead of time and we have always improved them, with which, we hope that the market will recognize us that extra security or reliability that we believe that we we have been winning it over the years. Yes it is true that we have not fallen as much as the others but if people analyze it they will also realize that we have not risen as much as the others, for which, I would like the stock to be a little more above the price you are setting today. I think that at the management level the company is doing very well, the team is working super well on time, in shape and that in the end it will pay off. The other day, BNP released a press release considering that the Audax share should be around 2.70 and I think that the numbers should go there and we hope that the market will see that we are capable of meeting our objective and it puts us in the place where we should be, which is surely something above the price at which we are at the moment.

What assessment does Audax make of having about 5% of the capital in the hands of bear funds? It worries them?

It is not something that we like, it is the result of the convertible bond, since when you issue a convertible bond that is a financial figure that is not very typical in Spanish companies, in the end you have a series of bondholders that go long and a series of bondholders who bet the stock is going to fall, so the more reliable you are, the fewer bondholders you have short, but they are just as important in closing the book. We have opted for this form of financing and in the end what is unquestionable is that Audax is going to need a lot of money in the coming years and that one way or another we are going to have to finance ourselves. Audax is a company that is positioned in the renewables sector and renewables are in a boom and an industrial revolution that will change the world energy paradigm in the next 30 years and for that, a lot of money is needed and to finance it there is different forms or tools, we believe that the convertible bond is a way to dilute ourselves in the medium term less than if we had made a direct capital investment and we believe that if we do the job well, in the end the shorts will come out because they will realize that it is not a good business. It depends a little on our management and on our way of doing things and on the time it takes us, in the end to reverse the situation and increase EBITDA when the parks that we are starting up so that these funds stop being in the shareholding of the company. Busy yes and worried no.

One of the last operations that Audax has carried out and, possibly, the most mediatic, is the endorsement of Joan Laporta for his candidacy for the presidency of the Futbol Club Barcelona. Can the shareholders be calm with this operation?

They can be very calm because Audax has not endorsed Joan Laporta or Fútbol Club Barcelona. Audax, in any case, has benefited from the media impact of a very good marketing campaign, which has put us on the map and has put us on the lips of many people but, obviously, Audax has endorsed zero to Joan Laporta’s campaign and the Barcelona Club.

It is an endorsement that I personally lend together with Eduard Romeu, who is the vice president, that we are the ones who in any case have some personal money at stake, I want to clarify this, Audax has put zero euros and has no counterpart, beyond the repercussion in the media and the marketing campaign that has been really cheap and has been very good because, on the other hand, it has put us on the map.

Football Club Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid or some teams are capable of doing magic at the media level and being on the lips of the people, if we manage to make the impact positive and not distort what has really happened and we explain things well It is something that is going to be positive for the company and for the businesses that the company has to do, especially abroad. In these days, which have been quite moved for me and for Eduard Romeu, I have received messages from Panama and other countries such as Colombia and other countries where they did not know us and they told us “you are in the candidacy of From Fútbol Club Barcelona ”and that has put us on the map, which can make it much easier for us when we go to negotiate with companies, especially outside the country in negotiations for possible renewable energy projects or marketing platforms.

Finally, clarify once more so that everyone remains calm and that it is very clear that Audax does not play anything and that in any case, Audax is going to collect commercial and marketing revenues, which undoubtedly the association With the brand and with the values ​​of Barsa and football we believe that they can benefit us.