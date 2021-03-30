Aubameyang will try to persuade Odegaard to leave Real Madrid

Mar 30, 2021 at 7:46 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Countdown to the return of Martin Odegaard to Real Madrid. The Norwegian is performing at an exceptional level under Mikel Arteta, and Arsenal are delighted to have his services, but his loan ends on June 30 and he must return to the Whites. Despite not enjoying the confidence of Zinedine Zidane, Odegaard’s loan does not include a purchase option, so the Gunners assume they will not be able to retain the young midfielder.

Such is the impact of Odegaard in London that various Arsenal personalities have spoken out to try to retain the Norwegian. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, captain of the Gunners, has promised through his Twitch channel that he will do everything possible to persuade his current teammate. “Definitely, yes. I’ll tell him to stay,” replied the forward to a question from a follower. Club legends of the likes of Ian Wright have also joined this request.

For his part, Martin Odegaard seems happy in the English capital. The talented midfielder hasn’t had many opportunities to shine at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, and he has made no secret of his desire to play more regularly, something that Mikel Arteta’s team offers him. Speaking to Norwegian television VGTV, Odegaard has clearly expressed his preferences. “I have not thought about what will happen in the summer. The contract with Arsenal is until the end of the season, we will see what happens. I’ve said things before that I keep defending: stability and development are keywords. “

If the footballer finally opts for London, Arsenal will have to make a titanic effort to try to secure his contract. Martin Odegaard’s market value is around 40 million euros, difficult to assume due to the pandemic. In addition, the Gunners are not the only ones interested in the signing, as Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are closely following the Norwegian’s situation. Except for drastic improvement of the team, Arsenal will not play the Champions League, while the previously mentioned teams will.