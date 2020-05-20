The Arsenal footballer will pair with Lando Norris in Monaco

Other footballers have already run before, such as Courtois or Agüero

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a footballer currently playing for Arsenal FC in the English Premier League, will be Lando Norris’s partner – in the McLaren team, of course – at the virtual Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

He is not the first footballer to sign up for a virtual race organized by Formula 1. In fact, Thibaut Courtois has been one of the regular participants in the virtual Grand Prix; Sergio Agüero, for example, was also present at the last GP, in Spain.

This time it will be Aubameyang, a very fast forward who, if he proves just as fast on the tracks as on the soccer fields, then Leclerc, Russell, Albon, Norris and company would have a serious problem.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed with McLaren and will team up with Lando Norris for the virtual Monaco Grand Prix,” Formula 1 was unveiled on his official Twitter account, at the same time as he recalled the official race schedule.

BREAKING: @ Aubameyang7 has signed for @ McLarenF1! He’s teaming up with @LandoNorris for the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix Watch the live stream on Twitch and our official website on Sunday at 1700 UTC #VirtualGP #RaceAtHome pic.twitter.com/6wNbTVDoWc – Formula 1 (@ F1) May 20, 2020

Since the formation of Woking they have welcomed the footballer warmly and Lando Norris has had a conversation with him. Aubameyang has revealed that he has practiced a little, but assures that it is very complicated.

For now, victories in virtual races have been shared between Guanyu Zhou, Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon and George Russell. This weekend the Principality of Monaco will be the protagonist.

But he will not be the only protagonist of the weekend, as the ‘Legends Trophy’ organized by The Race continues and this weekend legends such as Fernando Alonso, Mario Andretti and Jenson Button will meet on the virtual Indianapolis track.

As for the virtual Monaco GP, it goes without saying that it will be held this Sunday at 19:00 CEST. This year there will be no Grand Prix in Monaco due to the coronavirus, but at least there will be a virtual show.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.