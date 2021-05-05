The Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang He assured this Wednesday that he is mentally at “100 percent” to play the second leg of the Europa League semifinal against Villarreal, although physically he acknowledged that, perhaps, he is “at 90 percent”, after recovering from malaria.

The Gabonese striker made these statements at the press conference prior to Thursday’s clash in London against the Spanish team, which in the first leg beat the team led by Mikel Arteta by 2-1.

“I think I lost ten pounds. It was a really bad moment and I think my family was very scared to see me like this. I’m lucky that we caught it in time because sometimes if you don’t treat malaria quickly you can have serious problems, “Aubameyang explained.

The footballer announced on April 15 that he contracted malaria during the international match window in which he played with Gabon and after missing several games later with Arsenal, He was already present at the Estadio de la Cerámica, where, however, he wasted a good opportunity to tie the game.

He was noticed more fit and recovered last weekend, scoring a goal against Newcastle in the Premier. Arteta is counting on him again for this tie, “for matches like this, in which you have to give everything not to regret later “Aubameyang warned today.

“After the match you have to know that you have given everything to win it. Of course, you must not forget that you have to enjoy the field because that’s the way to play well, when we enjoy ourselves “, argued the Gabonese point.

He also acknowledged that it has been a difficult season for him, in which “Everyone expected him to score more goals.” “Maybe I feel a bit responsible for the situation we are in, but we have an opportunity to change it,” added Aubameyang, on the eve of a match that may give the Gunners a chance to lift a European trophy this season. .