The upcoming transfer market will be one of the rarest in memory. The circumstances will make, in addition to being much shorter than normal, prices fall too much. Everything indicates that there will be several bargains, but the one that stands out the most among all is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Sun newspaper reveals that Arsenal could be willing to part with the striker for the derisory amount of 35 millions euros when its current value according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt is 56 kilos.

The Gabonese has shown this course a great performance. 20 are the goals with which he has contributed this season to the team led by Mikel Arteta in the 32 games he has played between Premier and Europa League. At 30 years old he is still door-to-door insurance and, therefore, everything points to it becoming one of the summer’s great wishes.

His contract with the Gunners ends in June 2021 and he refuses to extend it. Thus, from London they would be willing to let him out for an amount that would be around 35 million euros. In this way they would make sure to enter something, even if it is for a player with the characteristics of Aubameyang, and they would prevent him from leaving for free once his relationship with the club ends.

Given the quality he keeps in his boots and his good goalscorer nose, its price is an absolute bargain. In times when we were used to seeing large player payouts especially for attack, Arsenal are ready to almost give away one of their best men. It is true that in the next market few large-scale movements are sensed, but a transfer with such a reduction will make the great ones launch for their transfer.

Among the teams that have sounded in recent months as interested in the battering ram was the Real Madrid. The white team had included him in his casting forwards, although Haaland finally prevailed as the main favorite of the board and coaching staff. However, Madridistas are specialists in hunting this type of offer and could once again regain interest in Gabon.

He is not the only one of the greats of the continent or our country who would be interested in the Arsenal player. The Barcelona He also has it on his agenda and could serve as plan B in case it fails or it is impossible to sign Lautaro Martínez, his main objective as a replacement for Suárez.