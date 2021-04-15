Aubameyang catches Malaria

04/15/2021 at 9:43 PM CEST

EFE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal player, announced on Thursday that has caught malaria during the window of international matches in which he played for Gabon.

The Arsenal player, who renewed a millionaire contract last summer, had been playing the last games with the English, but fell out of the call to play last weekend against Sheffield United and also of the summons for the visit of this Thursday to Slavia Prague.

“Unfortunately I contracted Malaria while I was with the national team in Gabon a few weeks ago. I have spent several days in the hospital in the last few weeks, but I already feel much better. Thanks to the doctors who detected it and treated me for the virus so quickly. I will come back stronger than ever, “Aubameyang said in an Instagram post in which he appears prostrate in a hospital bed.

The Gabonese has played 32 games this season and has scored 13 goals.