Aubameyang announces that he suffers from malaria

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang publicly announced that he has contracted malaria. The forward, star and captain of the Arsenal of Mikel Arteta, communicated the news through his Instagram account this Thursday, explaining that during the national team break last March he contracted the disease on a trip to his country, Gabon.

The Arsenal forward reported in a statement, accompanied by a snapshot of him in the hospital. “Hi guys. Thanks for all the messages and calls. Unfortunately, I contracted malaria a few weeks ago when I was with the national team in Gabon. I spent a few days in the hospital this week but I feel so much better every day thanks to the great doctors who detected and treated the virus so quickly. I didn’t really feel like myself for the past two weeks, but I will be back soon stronger than ever! I’ll be watching my boys now, looking forward to a great game. Let’s go for it, Arsenal! ” Aubameyang.

The Arsenal loses one of its great assets indefinitely, including the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final, which measures the Gunners with the Slavia from Prague.