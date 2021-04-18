Atzeneta keeps the three points after winning 0-1 at L’Hospitalet

04/17/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

The Atzeneta won the L’Hospitalet 0-1 during the match played this Saturday at the Municipal of L’Hospitalet. Thanks to this result, the Adzanetense team is third, while the L’Hospitalet he is sixth at the end of the match.

The first part of the meeting started in a favorable way for him Atzeneta, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Guille Andrés in minute 35. With this score the first part of the match ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a 0-1 score.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the L’Hospitalet gave entrance to Pablo Aguilera Y Marcos Jimenez for Queen Y Joel jorquera, Meanwhile he Atzeneta gave the green light to Javi garcia, Lolo ivars, Alex Chico Y Christian for Gutierrez, Guille Andrés, Javi serra Y Tutor.

The referee gave a yellow card to Ripoll Y Verges by the local team already Paco Aguza by the Adzanetense team.

With this result, the L’Hospitalet remains with 25 points and the Atzeneta Get 24 points after winning the match.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of Second B: the L’Hospitalet will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Valencia Mestalla away from home, while the Atzeneta will play in his fief against him Espanyol B.

Data sheetL’Hospitalet:Adriá Aliaga, Parera, Diego, One, Reina (Pablo Aguilera, min.46), Verges, Álex Felip, Cristian Gómez, Joel Jorquera (Marcos Jiménez, min.46), Ripoll and SalinasAtzeneta:Lucas Anacker, José Manuel, Paco Aguza, Ferreres, Carles, Iosu Villar, Moscardó, Ayo (Christian, min.84), Guille Andrés (Lolo Ivars, min.71), Javi Serra (Alex Chico, min.84) and Gutierrez (Javi Garcia, min.61)Stadium:Municipal of L’HospitaletGoals:Guille Andrés (0-1, min. 35)