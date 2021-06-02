Atypical is back! Everything you need to know about the final season

Another relationship that developed in season 3 is that of Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Izzie (Fivel Stewart). Although Casey was advised to give up her personal “drama” while working on the track at UCLA, she seemed willing to juggle career and a relationship. And of course, Sam (Keir Gilchrist) and Zahid (Nik Dodani) agreed to be roommates, an important step in their quest for independence.

Brigitte Lundy-Paine as Casey Gardner and Fivel Stewart as Izzie in Atypical. (Netflix)

“Atypical it’s better, richer, deeper, funnier and more real, due to the participation of people with disabilities both in front of and behind the camera, ”producer Robia Rashid told Bustle. “In season 4, our autistic actors really shine. They are a lot of fun. I really hope they get the attention they deserve for their knockout performances this year. “

Jenna Boyd as Paige and Keir Gilchrist as Sam Gardner. (Netflix)