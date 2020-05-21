Atvos, one of the main ethanol producers in the country, had its judicial reorganization plan approved on Wednesday at the General Meeting of Creditors and already plans to resume investments to renew cane fields and improve operations, the company said in a statement.

The document will be taken for approval by the Judiciary, said the company, which is currently responsible for about 10% of the ethanol supply in the Brazilian market.

“The judicial recovery plan specifies payment conditions for the different classes of credits owed by the company. The priority is the payment of credits from suppliers and agricultural partners,” he said.

Payments will be made in a single installment, within 90 days – for creditors who choose to receive up to 50 thousand reais -, or in three annual installments with first payment one year after approval.

Through the transfer of 46% of the debt of the operating units, Atvos expects the company’s leverage to drop from 6 times to 3 times.

OPERATION

For the 2020/21 harvest, Atvos plans to crush about 26.9 million tons of sugar cane, enough to produce 1.9 billion liters of ethanol and 447 thousand tons of sugar.

The volume of processed cane is expected to remain stable compared to the 2019/20 season, but the estimate for ethanol production represents an 11.2% drop compared to the 2.14 billion liters produced last season. The projection for sugar is 90.2% higher, since 235 thousand tons of sweetener were produced in the previous cycle.

During the period, the company informed that it should invest 350 million reais in renovation and expansion of sugar cane fields, agricultural equipment and industrial improvements.

Until the 2025/26 harvest, Atvos’ objective is to increase the sugarcane renewal rates from 13% to 17%, which will have its average age reduced from 3.9 years to 3 years. Regarding the expansion, 55 thousand new hectares of planting are planned. Today, the company manages 498 thousand hectares of sugarcane.

The expectation is to reach 35 million tons of crushing capacity in production, production of 2.7 billion liters of ethanol, 317 thousand tons of VHP sugar and 3.6 thousand GWh of electricity from sugarcane biomass. -sugar.

“With the dilution of costs promoted by the increase in crushing, it is expected to significantly improve the profitability of operations.”

(Nayara Figueiredo)

