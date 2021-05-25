Attractive tigress, Maribel Guardia shines in an elegant dress | INSTAGRAM

If you consider that you have enjoyed the means of the show on Latin AmericaYou will surely meet Maribel Guardia, the Costa Rican driver and model who, despite having exceeded 60 years, continues to look beautiful, beautiful and young, setting an example to continue taking care of us as much as possible.

On this occasion we will address the last photograph place in your Official instagram, in which it shows us that if we take care of ourselves and eat healthily we can manage to preserve ourselves in a spectacular way and the best of all is that by exercising we can also have its pretty figure.

There is no doubt that the beautiful woman knows what she is doing and has been promoting on various occasions all those clothes that come to her parcel, as it is collaborating with various brands and stores to promote their products.

And what a way to do what making herself jealous and this time she used a dress with print Animal Print like a whole tigress attractive, managing to once again capture the attention of Internet users and bringing its publication to 23,000 likes in a very short time.

For Maribel it is very important to continue helping people by inspiring them to dress elegantly and to motivate themselves to continue exercising like her who has her own personal gym at home.

Of course, not all of us have these facilities, but if we strive to be self-sufficient, perhaps we can follow their good example and dedicate a space in our home to exercise, which helps a lot.

But not everything is physical and Maribel Guardia does not know, so she is also dedicated to writing many positive things for her readers for her fans for all those who are aware of her and thus share a little of her positivism and positive energy so that everyone continue your lives with the best attitude.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the best and most enjoyable content of Maribel Guardia so that you don’t miss it, in addition to her beautiful photographs that she is always publishing so that we can enjoy them to the fullest as we did today.