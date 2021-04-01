Attractive, Celia Lora and La Michelson promote their Playboy videos | INSTAGRAM

Ending the month of March with a flourish, the radiant mexican beauties, Celia Lora and La Michelson decided to impact the social media collaborating with their hard modeling work, so this time, and true to their ideas, they released exclusive content that you’ve never seen before, from both of them.

Through its official website Twitter, the pretty daughter of Alex Lora, Mexican singer, the Tri, decided to share a dazzling news for all his fans, together with Play Boy, yes, the famous and world-renowned adult content magazine, collaborated with this pair of beauties, the results were much better than expected.

In this way, the charismatic Lora, joined forces with Michelson to deliver all kinds of extremely attractive for the eyes, and very exclusive, promoting this splendid piece of adult entertainment, with a fabulous image that has left the loyal followers of both beauties, with their mouths open.

And clearly, we can affirm that the aforementioned image we are talking about is just a small taste of what we could observe in that desired place, where for a small monthly amount we could have access.

Celia, for her part, published in her account of the social network of the blue bird, the link where we can enjoy this more than splendid collaboration, inviting her fervent fans to click it, to be able to rejoice in the face of such beauty and pure sensuality.

From the HOTGO platform, you can enjoy these incredible pieces of entertainment, exclusive for those who really prefer celia over all models, coupled with the fact that, for these postcards in particular, she appeared with her dear personal friend, La Michelson.

In the image, we can appreciate the incomparable beauty of both models, posing one in front of the other, looking at each other in a suggestive way, and cleaning their respective skins, especially their front attributes, something that looks like some kind of shoe polish or whipped cream. .

We cannot deny that Celia Lora has one of the most requested exclusive entertainment pages by Internet users, where she always ends up delighting and pampering them to the fullest, since she knows that thanks to her fans she is in the place where she always wanted .