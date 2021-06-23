Attractive and motivated, Maribel Guardia welcomes the summer by boxing | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican driver Maribel Guardia is receiving the summer with a hook by literally practicing a little boxing in her gym and showing that she is a lover of the sports, as well as staying healthy and young.

That’s right, the beautiful model shared an interesting and flirty image in which she is wearing a white and pink sports outfit, she also put on the gloves of box and threw some hits into his sack.

Through photography show how much you like it work out in addition to clarifying that although he does not know how to practice boxing he enjoys a lot and has fun doing it.

Of course, her fans felt an indescribable emotion to see her throw a few hooks and they quickly gave her more than 33,000 likes in a few hours, also demonstrating the great attention she has.

This photo is also part of his work as an influencer sharing his outfit From a store that sent it to him to make it known and it turned out quite well, as some of his followers were already interested in the products.

Of course, this new stage is working a lot for her and has allowed her to stay at home much longer because normally she would have to be attending television recording forums where she practiced one of her most liked professions and the one that brought her to our screens today in day.

However, she is also very much enjoying the power to model and make a living by sharing these flirty photos on her official Instagram, an account in which she already has millions of followers and only continues to grow.

