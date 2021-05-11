Attorneys general in 44 states ask Instagram to give up creating a children’s version

15 minutes. The attorneys general of 44 states and territories of the United States on Monday asked Instagram (owned by Facebook) to renounce plans to create a version for children under 13 years of age.

In the letter, signed by the heads of the legal departments of states as important as California, New York and Texas and territories such as Puerto Rico, they assure that the use of social networks can be “detrimental to the health and well-being” of minors.

In addition, attorneys general criticize Facebook for not having done enough in the past to “protect the well-being of children on its platforms,” ​​and cite as an example the Messenger Kids application, aimed at minors between the ages of 6 and 12.

“It seems that Facebook is not responding to a need, but is creating one, since this platform is aimed primarily at children who otherwise would not have an Instagram account,” they noted in the letter.

Example of failure

In mid-March, the company that Mark Zuckerberg runs announced that it was studying creating a children’s version of Instagram.

“It is more and more common for children to ask their parents to join applications that help them stay in touch with their friends,” wrote then the head of the platform, Adam Mosseri, on his Twitter account.

Mosseri explained that in this new children’s version parents would maintain control and compared its operation with Messenger Kids. The application that attorneys general used on Monday as an example of Facebook’s failure to deal with minors.

The current rules of the platform for sharing photographs prohibit accounts for those under the age of 13. So if the new product went ahead, it would open them up to a completely new audience.