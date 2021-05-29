Attorneys for Verdejo’s wife insist that she is not a suspect in the murder of Keishla Rodríguez and that she could be a witness for the feds

The lawyers of Eliz Marie Santiago Sierra, wife of boxer Félix Verdejo, insisted that their client She is not a suspect or an investigation card in the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, and that he could rather become a witness for the federal authorities in the case against the boxer.

“She is not a card from the federal authorities,” said Eduardo Ortiz Declet, one of the members of the defense of the young woman, who has been silent from the beginning on the accusations that her partner faces.

“This chain of speculative expressions can harm my client and those close to him. The best thing that could have happened was that she was summoned to this so that the whole world would know that after the investigation of the Police … more than 200 agents in conjunction with federal agencies, and these people are not cards or suspects … That It is very important that people understand this, that, at least, the people that we represent they are not suspected of any crime“Added Pedro Rivera in an interview with the television program of chimes La Comay by Teleonce.

Lawyers call for an end to speculation about the case and Verdejo’s wife

Incidentally, Rivera asked to stop the speculation in networks about his client that some, without evidence, place her as a participant in the events or at least aware of the plans.

“I believe that in cases like this, before issuing an opinion, one must know the facts and then express an opinion, because it is that speaking by speaking what you believe is what you have said, rumors, as we say here, bochinches and a disinformation that the people of Puerto Rico do not deserve and our clients do not deserve the attacks they are making on the networks and the supposed theories that we have all heard … one has to be very responsible, ”he argued.

Verdejo’s wife appeared as a witness before a grand jury this week in Keishla’s murder case

The lawyers’ expressions came on Wednesday, after Santiago Sierra was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico as a witness as part of the investigation into the kidnapping and murder of 27-year-old Rodríguez Ortiz.

In that sense, Rivera did not rule out that his client could eventually become a witness for the federal prosecutor’s office.

“They are summoned as witnesses, they are not suspected of any crime, that they become witnesses in the future, because nobody knows, right. For you to be a witness in a case you have to have knowledge of some facts, and that is what the federal prosecutor’s office is doing at the moment, “he said.

“They are cited as witnesses, but that does not mean that they will be witnesses, that is very important to clarify …”, added Rivera.

Regarding the proceedings before the grand jury in which the lawyers are not directly in the courtroom with the witnesses, Rivera insisted: “From the beginning, there is nothing to fear, and as I said, the times they are summoned, we to be present there; And in the process, everything went smoothly. There were no questions (from Santiago Sierra to lawyers), there were no doubts. Everything flowed, everything flowed ”.

The victim had an unofficial relationship with the fighter and was pregnant when he allegedly summoned her in an area of ​​the metropolitan area on April 29, the day the crime was reported.

Santiago Sierra, who has a 2-year-old girl as a result of his relationship with Verdejo, went to federal court in San Juan on Wednesday with his mother. Neither they nor their lawyers commented.

This Friday, the young woman met again with federal prosecutors as part of the investigation against her husband and an alleged crony, identified as Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez. Santiago Sierra also did not react to questions from the press.

New accusations would be presented in the case against Félix Verdejo and a buddy

The expectation is that as a result of the interview with Santiago Sierra and other witnesses, new accusations will be presented in relation to the case. The lawyers, however, could not specify whether it would be against those already accused or against other people.

“They have the power to summon whoever they understand, the grand jury, so that after hearing the witnesses who appear before the grand jury, what is an ‘indictment’ (indictment) is issued. What they deem necessary so that they can obtain that ‘indictment’, those are the people who are going to be summoned, ”explained Ortiz Declet.

On May 6, a federal grand jury presented a formal indictment against Verdejo and Cádiz Martínez for the acts that led to the murder of Rodríguez Ortiz. Verdejo Sánchez and Cádiz Martínez face a charge for car theft resulting in death; one count of kidnapping resulting in death; and a charge for killing an unborn child.

The Puerto Rican boxer also faces a charge for using and carrying a firearm during and in connection with a crime of violence.

Defendants face life imprisonment or capital punishment

Both face a life sentence or capital punishment if convicted.

Earlier this month, federal judge Pedro Delgado Hernández issued a gag order to all parties involved in the judicial process against the boxer.

Delgado Hernández instructed both the defendants and their attorneys, as well as federal prosecutors and any employee of the Federal Court with knowledge of the case not to speak to the media or the general public, including through messages on social networks.

The foregoing has not prevented some details of the process against Verdejo from coming to light as those previously exposed due to the attention that the case has publicly generated.

