Tallahassee, Florida.- Republican attorneys in 14 states asked the president of United States, Donald Trump, to form a state-federal partnership to hold China accountable for the damage caused by the coronavirus.

The letter to the president states that “the Chinese communist government” may not have provided information or provided disinformation about the virus, which led to its spread.

The spread of Covid-19 has profoundly damaged each of our states. Many of our citizens have suffered and died as a result of this virus. Our economies have been paralyzed. Businesses, large and small, have been devastated to the extent that many will not reopen, “the letter states.

The attorney general of Florida, Ashley Moody, and that of South Carolina, Alan Wilson, took the initiative in the coalition. The letter was also signed by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana. Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Although the group is made up of Republicans, Moody He said in a telephone interview that he wants to add more attorneys to the initiative, including Democrats, as part of an effort to get China somehow pay for the pandemic.

I don’t see it as a partisan issue. Holding a country accountable for misinformation or inaction that could have mitigated the spread of this devastating virus is something that concerns us all, regardless of party. Seeking compensation is a concern for everyone, “he said.

The letter is part of a growing call among elected state officials to blame China for the economic losses and deaths caused by the coronavirus, joining dozens of patients and businesses seeking to sue Beijing for the outbreak that has killed more than 83,000 people in United States.

Trump is not happy with China’s role in spreading the virus. Although he did not respond to the prosecutors’ letter, he criticized the country on Twitter on Wednesday, noting that the coronavirus began to spread just after Washington and Beijing reached a trade agreement.

CM

