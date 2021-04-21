Attorney General Garland Announces Investigation Process Against Minneapolis Police

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the United States Department of Justice has opened a “pattern or practice” investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Today, I am announcing that the Department of Justice has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in an unconstitutional and illegal pattern or practice of policing,” he said.

According to Garland, the Justice agency will assess whether the Minneapolis police have a pattern of excessive use of force in arrests or protests, and whether the department officer engages in discriminatory conduct in their treatment of people with behavioral disabilities. that violates the Law.

The prosecutor reported the investigation during public statements Wednesday morning, the day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder.

“I know that those wounds have deep roots and that too many communities have experienced those wounds firsthand,” Garland said. “Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systematic policing issues in Minneapolis,” he added.

He also announced that the effort will include “experienced attorneys” and other members of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota. “The new civil investigation is separate and independent from the federal criminal investigation into the death of George Floyd, which the Department of Justice previously announced,” he explained.

He also added that the Department of Justice “has the authority to file a civil lawsuit” and that if illegal practices or patterns or practices are found during the investigation, the local police must sign a conciliation agreement or a consent decree to ensure that take swift and effective steps taken to align police practices with the Law.

During his remarks, Garland acknowledged the long history of “challenges” facing the American community: “They did not arise today, nor last year, building trust between the community and law enforcement will take time and effort from all of us. But we undertake this task with determination and urgency, knowing that change cannot wait ”.

With information from ABC News.