Attorney General ends Trump measure limiting asylum to survivors of gang violence or domestic abuse



People fleeing gang and domestic violence will be able to apply for asylum.

Attorney General Merrick Garland overturned three rulings by the Trump administration’s Attorney General that destroyed asylum protections for people fleeing gender-based violence, gang brutality and persecution against families.

Garland on Wednesday reversed a decision made in 2018 by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions that had argued that asylum applications had been incorrectly expanded to include victims of “private violence,” as if they were victims of domestic or gang violence.

People fleeing persecution because of their membership of a “particular social group” can seek asylum in the United States, and previous administrations have found that those fleeing domestic abuse and gang violence also fall within that definition. .

By overriding the Trump administration’s position, Garland said the Justice Department should follow the above precedent and allow asylum claims in those cases.

His decision came in a popular case known as AB for the asylum-seeking woman’s initials. The department’s Board of Immigration Appeals determined in 2016 that she was part of a particular social group and said the government of El Salvador does little to protect people in violent relationships.

That assessment qualified the woman for asylum, but Sessions overruled the appeals board.

Advocates and asylum seekers celebrated this news, which marks tremendous progress in the Biden administration’s efforts to rebuild our asylum system.

Under Garland’s decision, asylum seekers in the United States who prove they are victims of domestic or gang violence They will have a greater chance of winning their cases from this Wednesday.

Restores the right to asylum

Garland’s decision to overturn the rulings given by the Trump administration on the cases known as “Matter AB” and “Matter of LEA” restores the possibility of asylum protection for women fleeing domestic violence and certain victims of domestic violence. gang violence.

What’s more it restores the option of asylum for the relatives of a victim of violence by belonging to a “particular social group”.

The decision made by the Justice Department is part of the new course set by President Joe Biden, who signed an executive order in February instructing his administration to rewrite the asylum rules.

Garland’s move today, reversing the failures of his predecessors Jeff Sessions and William Barr, has been called by immigrant advocates a crucial measure to restore the asylum process hard hit by the previous administration.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, advisor to the American Immigration Council, said in a Twitter message that the decision to reverse the decisions on these two cases is “the first important step to restore the asylum law to what it was before Sessions and Barr ”.

In 2018, Sessions reversed the decision of an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) in the “Matter of AB” case, which granted political asylum to a Salvadoran woman due to the years as a victim of domestic violence.

Former prosecutor Barr took a similar action in 2019 when he determined that the relatives of a victim of violence cannot apply for asylum as a “particular social group”.

Barr overturned the ruling in the “Matter of LEA” case, in which a Mexican citizen obtained asylum after his father received threats from a drug cartel.

Immigration attorney Fernando Romo, who is legal advisor to the Association of Salvadorans in Los Angeles (ASOSAL), explained that the step taken by Garland restores hope for many Central American and Mexican immigrants at the border.

“This marks a big difference between the government of Biden and that of Trump, it is like a new day for these asylum seekers,” said Romo.

The lawyer added that this decision also opens the door to many cases that had previously been denied because of the Sessions and Barr decisions.

