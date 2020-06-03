The current Attorney General, Augusto Aras, has been with the President of the Republic many times more than his predecessors in charge of the Public Ministry. Proximity has been little isual in recent years.

Aras has been with Bolsonaro six times since taking office

Aras has been with Bolsonaro six times since he took office in September last year, while Raquel Dodge met former President Michel Temer only twice in the corresponding period.

Within a few weeks, it will be up to Augusto Aras to make a decision that will affect Bolsonaro: he may or may not denounce the president in an ongoing investigation at the Supreme Federal Court, about the accusations made by former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro. Bolsonaro wanted to change the command of the Federal Police to protect family members and political allies, said the former minister and former Lava Jato judge.

The investigation investigates whether Bolsonaro committed the crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, obstruction of justice and passive corruption.

Aras has been with Jair Bolsonaro at least six times since the beginning of his term in September. In the corresponding period, during the first eight months of her term, former PGR Raquel Dodge was with former President Michel Temer only twice, at public events.

As in the case of Dodge and Temer, former PGR Rodrigo Janot also did not have private hearings with Dilma Rousseff in the first eight months of his term, from September 2013 to May 2014. In his case, however, the information had to be collected indirectly, as the agenda records are no longer available on the websites of the Attorney General’s Office and the Presidency.

The last of the six meetings between Aras and Jair Bolsonaro took place at the initiative of the President of the Republic.

Last Monday (25), the President of the Republic followed, by videoconference, the inauguration ceremony of Carlos Alberto Vilhena as holder of the Federal Attorney for Citizens’ Rights (PFDC), which took place at the headquarters of the PGR in Brasília. At the end of the event, Aras offered the floor to Bolsonaro, and the Chief Executive said that he would like to personally meet Aras and Vilhena.

“If you allow me to be bold, if you invite me, I will now shake hands with our wonderful new collegiate of the Attorney General’s Office”, said the president. “We will be waiting for you with the usual joy,” replied Aras. Bolsonaro then went to the PGR and spent about 15 minutes with the prosecutors.

Bolsonaro received Aras several times at Planalto Palace

On the same day, Bolsonaro published an official note that bothered Augusto Aras: in a passage, the president says he believes in the “natural archiving of the investigation”, about the accusations of interference with the PF, “for the sake of justice”. The decision on whether or not to file the investigation rests with the PGR.

Aras will also decide whether to file a complaint or to file two other investigations involving the president’s allies. One is the controversial fake news inquiry, reported by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes; and the other concerns anti-democratic demonstrations.

In the investigation of fake news, Aras said he was against the search and seizure measures determined by Alexandre de Moraes against allies of the President of the Republic, and carried out last week.

Lunches, honors, meetings

A month before the note, it was Aras who crossed the Esplanada dos Ministérios to meet Bolsonaro: the PGR was at the Planalto Palace on April 27, the same day that the STF minister Celso de Mello decided to open the inquiry against the president, regarding the charges made by Sergio Moro.

On the occasion, the PGR went to Planalto to discuss the pandemic of the new coronavirus with the Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, but also met with Bolsonaro.

On December 18, 2019, another private meeting: Aras was at the Planalto Palace for lunch with Bolsonaro and with the presidents of the STF, Minister Dias Toffoli, and of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), José Múcio Monteiro. On February 2nd, the PGR was in Planalto for another presidential lunch, this time with the mayors of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ); from the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP); and several other authorities.

Completing the list of meetings of Aras and Bolsonaro are some ceremonies for the delivery of medals. In November 2019, Aras was with Bolsonaro delivering the Order of Merit commendation from the Military Public Ministry. On March 12, he received from the President of the Republic the medal of the Order of Merit of the Attorney General’s Office, in a ceremony at the Clube Naval de Brasília.

It is Aras who will decide whether or not the president will be brought to justice for crimes

The number of tributes continues to grow: last Friday (29), Bolsonaro decided to award the PGR with the medal of Grand Officer of the Order of Naval Merit. Education ministers Abraham Weintraub will also receive the honor; Tourism, Marcelo Álvaro Antônio; and the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Jorge de Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Aras’ predecessor in charge of the Public Ministry, Raquel Dodge, was only with Michel Temer twice in the corresponding period – from September 2017 to May 2018.

Unlike Aras, the former PGR did not have private hearings with Temer in the period: the two met only at public events. In October 2017, Temer honored Dodge with the Commendation of the Order of Aeronautical Merit. In February 2018, Dodge went to the Planalto Palace for a ceremony related to the National Identification Document.

Aras: I’m not a friend of Bolsonaro

In the early hours of Tuesday, Augusto Aras commented on his relationship with Jair Bolsonaro during an interview with journalist Pedro Bial, from TV Globo.

In the interview, Aras stressed that he is not a “friend” of Bolsonaro – and that he remains independent in relation to the President of the Republic. “Actually, I’m not a friend of the president. We don’t have friendly relations. We have respectful relations,” he said.

Regarding Bolsonaro’s note, in which the president said he believed the investigation was closed, Aras said it was Bolsonaro’s “unilateral statement”. “The president forgot to agree with me,” he said.

Aras also said that Bolsonaro is free to express his opinions – without them compromising him as a prosecutor. “Imagine if I or any other authority can control what the President says?”

In the interview, Aras also denied that he had the intention of being nominated for a vacancy in the Supreme Federal Court (STF) – the possibility was raised by Bolsonaro in his traditional “live” last Thursday (28). But then the president backed off from the idea.

Proximity ‘is not normal’, says prosecutor

The frequency with which Augusto Aras meets Bolsonaro is noted by prosecutors – and some are uncomfortable with the proximity. Others avoid criticism of the PGR and point out that, even at the head of the institution, it continues to have the so-called functional independence.

“At the macro level, we have started to feel ashamed, right? Why does he go into the possessions, he sits as if he were part of the team, he goes to have a meeting (with members of the government). And this is not normal, the way he he is sold by Bolsonaro as someone on the team, “says an attorney heard by BBC News Brasil, anonymously.

“There is discomfort, even dissatisfaction, with the reality that the MPF is experiencing today, and that results from a succession of events. It is not something that starts today,” says this professional, who is active in the internal politics of the Public Ministry.

“If you are going to pull in how Aras’ entry (in the position of PGR) was, he does not participate in the dispute (in the triple list of ANPR). And more than that, he participates in a negotiation table on agendas. At the time of the nomination of the PGR, Bolsonaro said ‘you cannot be a Shiite in the environment’, ‘you cannot be radical in the indigenous issue’, ‘you cannot do this’, ‘you cannot do that’ “, he recalls.

The “dissatisfaction” mentioned by the prosecutor resulted in a manifesto signed by 655 of the approximately 1,150 MPF members. In the text, professionals stress the importance of maintaining the independence of the body and argue that the triple list system for the choice of the PGR be included in the Constitution.

“In fact there is this complaint. He was brought from outside the triple list, which is something that his career has always advocated, something that has been going on since 2003, and that he thought was consolidated. And he was chosen in front of three people very well Now, despite this, it is clear that he has all constitutional legitimacy (he was chosen by the President of the Republic as mandated by the Constitution) “, says another attorney.

Other prosecutors heard by BBC News Brasil also criticized Aras’ performance in the so-called “fake news inquiry”: the predecessor, Raquel Dodge, had determined the archiving of the investigation, which is considered unconstitutional by many prosecutors. Upon assuming the post, Aras said that the investigation could continue, as long as it passed through the PGR sieve.

