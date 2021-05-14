Attitude: the key of Real Madrid that keeps it in the fight for La Liga



Zidane, still with many casualties, sought to attack from the first minute.

Photo: Jorge Guerrero / AFP / Getty Images

The Real Madrid beat Granada 1-4 and will continue fighting for La Liga against Atlético de Madrid. With many casualties. In the midst of a footballing moment with little brightness, the outlook looked difficult for the merengue team. Nevertheless, the mentality With which they went out to the field was the key to victory. The attitude that Barcelona lacked against Levante, was left over for the Madrid players against the rojiblancos.

Those led by Zinedine Zidane jumped to the Los Cármenes field to play direct football, looking to quickly get ahead. Unlike previous matches in which they went out to speculate, to wait for their rival, or to receive the first blow to wake up, this match was played as a true final. And historically, the finals are won by Real Madrid.

Total merengue football

The approach quickly supported the Madrid club on the scoreboard. Luka Modric defined between the legs of Rui Silva at 17 ′. Fourth goal of the season for the Croatian, equaling his career high.

The intensity did not stop. Granada was unable to harm an improvised defense, in which Valverde was as a left back and the young Miguel Gutiérrez, with just three games with the older team, played on the right.

Madrid was understood among young people. Marvin (20 years old) gave a deep pass to Rodrygo (20 years old), who defined marvelously with a crossed right hand. 2-0 at the break that fell short, because Vinicius failed before a clear chance.

Not everything was perfect. Real Madrid tried to put the game to sleep in the second half and it did not bring them good dividends. Although everything seemed closed, an isolated situation at 71 ′ was enough for Granada to scare with 1-2.

But the character and breed of champion appeared to clear doubts quickly. In five minutes the whites put an end to their rival’s hopes and renewed theirs for the last two dates of the tournament.

Odriozola completed a good collective move to put the 1-3 at 75 ′. While Benzema did not miss an error by the goalkeeper to finish the win.

Can Real Madrid finish making up the difference with Atlético de Madrid? It is the big question. The only sure thing is that playing like this they will do their homework and put pressure on the mattresses. Zidane has decided to be more aggressive and it has worked. To tell the truth, a white club plagued with fatigue and injuries has nothing to lose. They have to go for everything.