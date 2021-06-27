Attila Tassi wins the main WTCR race in Estoril

The Hungarian Attila Tassi has released his record in the WTCR after winning the main race of the contest in Estoril. Fourth on the grid after Néstor Girolami’s problems after the first race, Tassi had a great start that allowed him to be second in the first corner. Tiago Monteiro’s problems with the hood from his TCR have opened the door for Attila Tassi to achieve his first World Cup triumph. Double podium for Hyundai with second place from Jean-Karl Vernay and third place from also Hungarian Norbert Michelisz.

Esteban Guerrieri was completely nailed at the start, a situation that created a new scenario. Tiago Monteiro did not miss the opportunity and sneaked in first ahead of an Attila Tassi who did a perfect teamwork by beating Jean-Karl Vernay in the first corner. In fact, the Hyundai driver had to slow down the thrust of a Santiago Urrutia that slipped fourth after overtaking Norbert Michelisz. Behind, Yvan Muller fell to ninth place, although all positions stabilized with the presence of the Safety Car due to the strong accident of Tom Coronel’s Audi RS 3 LMS TCR after a touch with Mikel Azcona.

The problems of his rivals have allowed Jean-Karl Vernay to retain the lead after finishing second.

The Safety Car was quickly retired, although the highlight did not offer changes of positions in the top ten positions. With everything, Thed Bjork and Rob Huff managed to outrun Yvan Muller on the next lap, taking the Lynk & Co driver away from the top 10 of the race. Behind, Esteban Guerrieri in turn overtook Mikel Azcona, since the Spanish was weighed down after the touch with Tom Coronel. However, the most important movement was the overtaking of Norbert Michelisz to Santiago Urrutia for fourth place after a perfect maneuver in the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

While Tiago Monteiro opened a 2.5 second lead over Attila Tassi, more concerned with stopping Jean-Karl Vernay than pursuing his teammate, Gabriele Tarquini also gave an account of Santiago Urrutia to get into fifth position. From this overtaking, the positions in the leading group stabilized, largely due to the enormous work of Tassi with the Honda in controlling Vernay’s attacks. In fact, the Hungarian was able to open a few meters of advantage in the last corner to protect himself from Jean-Karl when braking the first corner of the circuit.

Norbert Michelisz has closed the podium of the main race in Estoril with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

Thed Björk took eighth position after beating Luca Engstler, affected by the rubbing of the bodywork on his right front tire. However, the mishap and subsequent abandonment of the German pilot was something anecdotal before the problems of the leader, since The hood of Tiago Monteiro’s Honda Civic Type R was partially raised in the middle of the finish line. While the Portuguese began to suffer seriously and Attila Tassi was on top of him, from behind Yvan Muller, Rob Huff and Esteban Guerrieri were given ‘cakes’ for ninth place. With more and more problems, Tiago Monteiro gave up the lead.

Attila Tassi was at the forefront of the race with the complex task of stopping three ‘hunting dogs’ like Jean-Karl Vernay, Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini. And the Hungarian driver was getting his doctorate in WTCR with perfect defensive driving. Despite the pressure of his rivals, Tassi clinched his first World Touring Car Cup victory ahead of leader Jean-Karl Vernay and Norbert Michelisz. Fourth was Gabriele Tarquini, while from behind Santi Urrutia beat Yann Ehrlacher for fifth place. Thed Björk closed the race in seventh place ahead of Esteban Guerrieri, Yvan Muller and Rob Huff.

Results Race 2 of the WTCR 2021 in Estoril



P.

DriverVehicleTeamTime1stAttila TassiHonda Civic Type R

Munich Motorsport

16 Laps

2nd Jean-Karl Vernay

Hyundai elantra n tcr

Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly + 1.030

3rd Norbert Michelisz

Hyundai elantra n tcr

BRC Hyundai N Lukoil

+1,553

4th Gabriel Tarquini

Hyundai elantra n tcr

BRC Hyundai N Lukoil + 2,165

5th Santiago Urrutia

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co + 7,814

6th Yann Ehrlacher

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co + 8,757

7th Björk

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co + 11,661

8th Esteban Guerrieri

Honda civic type r

Munich Motorsport + 14,586

9th Yvan Muller

Lynk & Co 03 TCRCyan Racing Lynk & Co + 16,465

10th Rob Huff

CUPRA Leon Competition

Zengö Motorsport + 19,010

11th Frédéric Vervisch

Audi RS 3 LMS TCR

Comtoyou Audi Sport + 20.807

12th Nathanaël Berthon

Audi RS 3 LMS TCR

Comtoyou DHL Audi Sport + 22,168

13th Nestor Girolami

Honda civic type r

Munich Motorsport + 22,426

14th Gilles Magnus

Audi RS 3 LMS TCRComtoyou Audi Sport + 22,588

15th Jordi Gené

CUPRA Léon Competition Zengö Motorsport Drivers Academy + 29,028