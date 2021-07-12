Attentive! The DGT triples the number of surveillance drones

Enlarge

ACD July 9, 2021

The DGT has announced that 39 drones will be deployed by Spain to monitor and fine drivers from the air.

The fight against excesses of drivers behind the wheel remains one of the priorities of the Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and more during this summer. For this reason, the agency has announced that it will deploy 39 drones to monitor roads from the air.

These drones, 28 more than in 2020, have as their main mission the “Detection of reckless driving behavior”, as well as traffic surveillance in sections where there is a high risk of accidents, as explained by the Ministry of the Interior itself.

These devices, of Spanish manufacturing and technologyThey are also intended to control highways with a greater traffic of vulnerable users, in particular cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Catalonia and the Basque Country “get rid” of the DGT drones

The use of these types of devices began on a trial basis in May 2018, but since August two years ago, in 2019, they have been used in traffic functions. The 39 drones will be distributed throughout the Spanish geography, except for the Basque Country and Catalonia, communities with transferred Traffic powers.

The 39 drones are distributed as follows. The central base in Madrid will have 15 aircraft that will fly over the roads of the Community of Madrid and Castilla la Mancha, and will give the necessary support to the rest of the provinces of the national territory that demand it.

Each helicopter patrol of the DGT based in A Coruña, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Seville, Malaga and Valencia will have at their disposal two drones to carry out missions in their local environment and in neighboring communities. Cantabria, Asturias and Extremadura will also have two drones per community, while the island areas of Balearic and Canary Islands, will have three units each.

The drones are controlled by a pilot, who handles the manipulation of the flight controls, and an operator who operates the camera. If the team has an agent from the Civil Guard Traffic Group the infringement can be notified on the spot to the driver; if not, it will be processed later by the competent authorities.

All drones operate at a height of 120 meters and are capable of reaching a maximum speed of 80km / h, a 40 minute flight autonomy (the battery change is immediate) and a range of action of up to 10 km.