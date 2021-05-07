Attentive in the Eurocup: changes in the registration of players | National teams

The Eurocup is about to start, given the current circumstances that the world is going through, the highest entity of European football has decided to approve a series of special rules, which will be in force in the development of the national team tournament. All this, taking into account an eventual contagion of coronavirus and injuries, given the tight schedule in most European clubs.

The first of these will be the expansion of the list of players that may be registered. In principle, it was proposed that there were 23 athletes, the figure was expanded to 26, taking into account a possible shortage of players available for the competition, given the quarantine measures that the authorities may impose. The only rule that does not change is that for the matches only a total of 23 players may appear, with a maximum of 12 substitutes.

In addition, in the event of a possible case of contagion or close contact with someone infected by coronavirus, the player may be replaced before the first match that the team requesting said change has. Added to this, the goalkeepers may be replaced throughout the competition, in case of injury or inconvenience, regardless of whether the other two goalkeepers are well.