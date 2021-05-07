Attentive! HBO Max is looking for the first Latin K-Pop band

In this musical competition they will look for artists from Latin America who can form the next K-Pop boy band. Kind of like the formation of One Direction, but in K-Pop. Throughout the race, participants will be challenged to integrate as a true and diverse boy band that can debut on world stages.

–

Young people from Latin America will be able to audition. If selected, will fly to South Korea and train under the system of K-Pop band creation. The result will be the first Latin American K-Pop musical band.