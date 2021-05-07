Attentive! HBO Max is looking for the first Latin K-Pop band

In this musical competition they will look for artists from Latin America who can form the next K-Pop boy band. Kind of like the formation of One Direction, but in K-Pop. Throughout the race, participants will be challenged to integrate as a true and diverse boy band that can debut on world stages.

Young people from Latin America will be able to audition. If selected, will fly to South Korea and train under the system of K-Pop band creation. The result will be the first Latin American K-Pop musical band.