Attentive all four wheels burned! The Hyundai i20 N already has a price

One of the obsessions of car manufacturers is to achieve a media coverage that keeps it in the memory of the public. To achieve this objective, a thousand and one marketing actions have been invented, although there is one that works for almost all of them. We refer to their participation in sports competitions or championships. Only in this way will they be able to gain the necessary credibility, especially against more established and traditional rivals.

Hyundai is one of the firms that is squeezing the most this lemon. He began this path with the creation of the «N» sports division. His first step, with the i30 N, left a very good taste in the mouth, but it is not enough. So they bundled the blanket over their heads and shortly after the Hyundai i20 N. With it they want to put a stop to mythical models such as the Volkswagen Polo GTI or the Seat Ibiza FR. Now, after its debut it lands on the market and attentive to its price …

Although it seems expensive, the price of the Hyundai i20 N is a real provocation … to its rivals

As we already told you, the offer of the Hyundai i20 N will be composed of a single gasoline engine. It is the turbocharged gasoline block 1.6 T-GDI with 204 hp of power and 275 Nm of torque. For its management, it is associated with a manual transmission with 6 relations that send the power to the wheels of the previous train. Thanks to this set, the i20 N signs an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 6.2 seconds.

Well, for sale, the Hyundai i20 N lands on a single trim level. It is the sportiest of the range and, as expected, it arrives loaded with equipment. In terms of safety, there will be no shortage of elements such as front and curtain side airbags, child door lock, Stop & Go automatic engine start and stop system. Also, add 17-inch disc brakes on the previous train and 14 inches at the rear.

The section of active driving aids is at a great level. Among the assistants that it includes we have the FCA emergency braking assistance system (detection of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists), active involuntary lane change system, Active LFA Lane Tracking System or Blind Spot Detection System with Rear Traffic Alert. Nor will they miss the sdriving modes elector or Full LED optics.

Recommended price for Spain

Taking into account that the equipment of the Hyundai i20 N is very complete, its price seems more than fair. Especially if we compare it with, for example, the Seat Ibiza FR. The Spanish urban, without equaling its level of equipment, image and driving dynamics remains at 20 thousand euros. That, not to mention that its power is 54 hp less than that of the i20 N.

Engine Traction Change Finish Price without discount Promotion Final price Motor Traction Change Finish Price without discount Promotion Final price 1.6 T-GDi 150 kW (204 HP) FWD Manual 6-speed N 29,990 € 4,200 € 25,790 €

There will be see if the public turns to him, because we are convinced that the commercial network will still be able to adjust this rate. Perhaps the Volkswagen Group should make him look and give a twist to the, still unborn, new Polo GTI. Careful…

Source – Hyundai