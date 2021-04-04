Attention to Indra shares that are on life support

Related news

The evolution of Indra’s share price has been developing a important reaction since last November.

However, this reaction has had two well differentiated types of movements. First, one of great upward verticality motivated by the correction that was equally vertical suffered previously. And a second movement in which the verticality has given way to a much slower upward process and that is almost becoming lateral.

In fact, the medium-term moving average, that we can see in the following graph with red color, it is losing its verticality.

Evolution of Indra Eduardo Bolinches shares

It is precisely this moving average that in recent weeks has been offering a great support and it has prevented us from really having to talk about laterality.

However, now prices are again cheering a new bounce before said average and therefore there is always the risk that it ends up not happening.

Given this scenario, prices would most likely continue to correct until the long-term average which by the way is also lateral and that goes for 6.79 euros.

So it’s time to be attentive to what happens with the 7.50 euros because the next movement in the short term depends on what happens with this level: either we go to 6.79 euros or another rebound awaits us that should exceed the previous highs slightly above 8 euros.