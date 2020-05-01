Areas of instability developed during the afternoon and evening of April 30 on the coast of the state of Alagoas. Very heavy clouds spread across the coast of Alagoas and caused heavy rain.

According to data from CEMADEN – National Center for Monitoring and Natural Disasters – in the period of 24 hours between 2h50 in the morning of April 30th and 2h50 in the morning of the first day. From May 2020, the Maceió region received from 75 mm to 91 mm of rain. In the same period, the municipality of Barra de São Miguel accumulated 101.9 mm. In São Miguel dos Campos rained 90.8 mm in Feliz Deserto, accumulated in that period was 84.6 mm.

In the satellite image captured by the GOES 16 satellite at 2:50 am on 1/5/2020, these heavily charged clouds appear as colored spots on the coast of the state of Alagoas, but also extending along the coast of Sergipe and south of Pernambuco. In Xexéu, in the south of Pernambuco, CEMADEN recorded almost 96 mm of rain between 3h50 on April 30th and 2:50 am on the first day of May 2020.

Colored patches represent clouds with potential for moderate to heavy rain

Forecast for Friday AL, SE and PE

During this Friday, May 1, 2020, these areas of instability will still be active on the coast of Alagoas, with a risk of moderate to heavy rain in several places including in the region of Maceió and in other places on the coast and east of Alagoas.

Some areas of the north coast of Sergipe and in the south of the state of Pernambuco may experience moderate to heavy rain throughout the day. For Recife and Aracaju, the forecast is for rain showers with periods of sunshine, with rain of up to moderate intensity.

