ATTENTION | Three dead leaves shooting in Little Havana

April 21, 2021 April 21, 2021

In the early hours of this Wednesday, Miami police officers responded to a call for reports of shooting in a sector of Little Havana.

Following the emergency call, it was confirmed that the incident resulted in three men being shot, one of them pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:40 am, in front of number 26 with 8 avenue in the northwest of the city of Miami.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found three wounded men who were shot from a moving car, according to the first preliminary report.

News in development

