Attention! The third season of Titans promises to be incomparable

The cast of Titans was commissioned to publish the release date of the third season that, among other things, will introduce several iconic characters from the DC universe.

Titans, the series of HBO Max inspired by Teen titans, has been controversial, intriguing and now renewed for a third season. The show was originally going to premiere on TNT, but given the refusal of the channel, it moved to the streaming platform of DC. This was not always the plan, although it was a solution to immediacy.

Faced with the great expectation of many fans to be able to access the project, the production company decided to give the broadcasting rights to Netflix, catalog that houses until today the first two installments of the show. In this way, many viewers around the world have been able to see the episodes.

However, it is now HBO Max, in the middle of his great agreement with WarnerMedia, the place where you can enjoy the third season. This already has a release date and many more news.

The next part of Titans will begin in August, as confirmed in the official accounts of the franchise. However, this is not the only novelty regarding the project.

What’s new?

The inclusion of three new recurring actors to the cast was recently confirmed. They are: Vincent Kartheiser, Savannah welch Y Jay lycurgo. These, respectively, will play Scarecrow (Jonathan Crane), Batwoman (Barbara gordon) Y Red Hood (Tim drake).

On the other hand, Alan Ritchson, who personifies Hawk, gave to Collider his impressions after filming the third fragment of the aforementioned production.

“It is the best season so far and I am not using hyperbole. The shows are very big, and this is one of those shows that are very big. It’s a huge cast. It is a huge property. There are a million different ways to tell the story. And sometimes it takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this. They have done a good job. All the seasons have been good, but there is an excellence in this because everyone has discovered what we want to focus on and who we want to tell the story. It is a little more focused than it has been and it is working very well. It is the best season so far, by far ”.

Photo: Collider