Attention! Subaru and Toyota are days away from presenting something very big …

The competitiveness of the automotive sector it is such that manufacturers of the stature of Toyota need to collaborate with other rivals. Although it may not seem real, the only way to survive in this industry is through divide the costs incurred when developing a new model. One of the most fruitful collaborations is the one that took place with Subaru. Thanks to their union, two unique and very exclusive vehicles emerged: the GT86 and BRZ.

For the second generation of both vehicles Toyota and Subaru will continue to work together. But also, it is not the only project that will be born from this technological approach. A few months ago, both firms announced that by 2025 they will launch an electric. Now they return to the news arena making a new announcement that has left us somewhat surprised. In a few days they will present side by side another first.

What if Subaru and Toyota introduce the next-gen GR86?

It was a few days ago when Toyota and Subaru enabled a new space on their respective web pages. In addition, they have published the same message “Let’s make ever-better cars together” on their respective social networks. If we translate it into Spanish, it means more or less the following: “Let’s make better and better cars together”. And next to this enigmatic message there is a date that corresponds to next April 5.

This is the whole official information that we can extract from this ad. However, various sources have brought to the fore rumors that had been left behind. As we all well know, the new generation of Subaru BRZ it’s official. It remains to be known what his twin brother will be like, the renowned Toyota GR86. The last we heard from him is that he would arrive in a few months and everything indicates that this is the date chosen for it to be presented.

And you will ask yourself, why do we have it more or less clear? Well, very simple, the event will be commanded by Koji Sato, President of Gazoo Racing. He will also be joined by Tetsuro Fujinuki, Subaru technical director. Therefore, it would be very rare for both to waste this advertising platform to show the world a different model. The second option, although interesting, does not seem logical to us and more so with this level of sportsmanship.

Both brands could take advantage of present a new sports SUV. But what’s more, these sources suggest that it will be electric, leaving us even more puzzled. Therefore, the most sensible thing is to wait for April 5 to arrive to find out what they are up to. Yes indeed, some leak could ruin all the surprise. Wouldn’t you like it to be like this?

