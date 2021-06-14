Attention! South Florida remains low risk of flooding through Wednesday

June 14, 2021

Heavy rains and thunderstorms were recorded on Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, issuing a flood alert in the state of Florida, authorities reported Monday.

The Miami National Weather Office issued a notice that will remain in force in the south of the region from Monday, June 14 to Wednesday, June 16, where it recommended avoiding traveling by car or on foot through areas filled with water.

“The southwest wind pushes the humidity towards Miami-Dade and Broward and there is more rain in the forecast even if it stops for a moment,” warned Univision Miami meteorologist Javier Serrano. He also warned that the rains could leave up to three inches of water on the streets of Miami-Dade and that they have already fallen in Borward by 1 to 2 inches, waiting for another two more.

For her part, Erika Benítez, spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Fire Department Erika Benítez, warned that it is never a good idea to cross areas that are full of water, “because they can be deeper than it seems.”

In that sense, he advised:

Be aware that debris, sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, or power lines under standing water can be on the streets. If you live in areas that can be flooded, it is important to protect your assets by placing them at a higher level. Take your dryers and appliances to the next level. Store personal documents in an airtight container or bag. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

With information from Univision.

