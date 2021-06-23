Attention! Rumors say the Alfa Romeo GTV could be electric

No one can doubt that the merger between the FCA Group and the PSA Group has marked a before and after in the automotive sector. The creation of stellantis has supposed that, at one stroke, the fourth car maker in the world. But not only that, there is more. If all goes according to plan, firms with an uncertain future like Alfa Romeo, Lancia, DS and even MaseratiThey will have an opportunity to show that they can still give many joys.

One of the ones that is grabbing the most headlines in recent weeks is Alfa Romeo. Especially since the plans that will shape its immediate future are simmering. This is so because if you want to take flight, and catch up with Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz, you have a long way to go. On this path could be the resurrected Alfa Romeo GTV that everyone talks about. And be careful, it could come stomping …

This hypothetical Alfa Romeo GTV could also come with other bodies …

According to several sources, among which is Autocar, the Alfa Romeo GTV could be electric. If you do a little memory, a few weeks ago we told you that the Italian firm could resurrect the legendary GTV and Duetto. Well, this medium goes a step further and ensures that the first would already be on the work table. To do this, it is based on a statement by Jean-Philippe Imparato in which he points out that he is very interested in this GTV.

But there is more, since they claim that this model could change your original design philosophy which kept it up for sale until 2006. Apparently it could become a kind of four door coupe in the style of the future BMW i4. And to finish off this idea, they announce that it would be driven by a electric powertrain. In this way, from Stellantis they could face the successful Tesla Model 3 and the BMW i4 itself without major problem.

The possibility that they may arrive hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions (PHEV) it would also be on the table. However, they also point out that sources close to the project point out that its arrival in the range is more unlikely. Finally, we cannot ignore that your body shop offer could be completed with the launch of a two-door coupe version and retro design. Of the cabrio, for now, nothing is known.

Be that as it may, this hodgepodge of data and rumors they only increase our desire to know what the Alfa Romeo’s definitive plans. It is clear that it will not take long to meet them, but while the official confirmation arrives they are killing us based on doubts. You don’t think …

