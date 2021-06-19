ATTENTION! Restrictions on the US – Canada border remain until July 21

Canada will extend restrictions on nonessential travel to the United States until July 21, Canadian authorities said Friday, as the country is making great efforts to raise the percentage of people fully vaccinated.

Public Security Minister Bill Blair said the decision was made in coordination with the United States. There are growing calls in the United States to open the borders with Canada to non-essential travel, such as tourism, but less than 20% of Canadians are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to have cases across the country and we have to reduce them,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “At the same time, we also know that we must reach our goal of 75% vaccinated with the first dose and at least 20% with the second dose before we can begin to relax the restrictions, because even a fully vaccinated person can transmit COVID- 19 to someone who is not.

Trudeau said they need to make sure the communities that vaccinated travelers return to are not at risk.

“Although they are protected from hospitalization, the people around them may not be,” Trudeau said.

The restriction on non-essential travel at the Canada-United States border was announced in March 2020 and has been extended every month since then.

Even transit between some Canadian provinces is closed. Ontario and Quebec opened their border for non-essential travel just this week. And the Atlantic provinces will remain closed to the rest of Canadian travelers at least until well into July.

The government hopes to have enough vaccines so that 80% of Canadians eligible to receive them will be fully vaccinated by the end of July.

About 70% of Canadians eligible to receive the vaccine have received at least one dose, and delivery of second doses is accelerating this month and next. Canada delayed the application of second doses to vaccinate more people with the first earlier while waiting for new supplies to arrive.

Canada began receiving vaccines produced in the United States only in May, when Washington began authorizing exports. Until that time, he had received his vaccinations mainly from Europe.

Blair said the government plans to release details on fully vaccinated Canadians returning to the country on Monday. The Trudeau government has said it expects vaccinated Canadian citizens who test negative for coronavirus to be exempted from the 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country starting in July.

Trudeau said the government plans to have Canadians upload photos evidencing vaccination to an app so border agents can verify that someone is fully vaccinated when they travel this summer.

Two members of the United States Congress who co-chair the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group criticized the extension. Democrat Brian Higgins and Republican Bill Huizenga denounced the lack of transparency around the border talks between Canada and the United States and said it affects residents on both sides of the border who hope to see their loved ones and renew business ties. .

Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said policy should depend on whether the traveler is vaccinated, not nationality. He noted that France already allows Canadians and Americans to visit it, making it easier to travel abroad than within Canada and its closest neighbor. “What the government does is contrary to science, economics and good public policy,” said Beatty.

With information from VOA