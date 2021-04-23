ATTENTION | Relatives of Venezuelan taxi driver missing in Georgia suspect kidnapping

April 23, 2021April 23, 2021

Relatives of the Venezuelan, Rossana Delgado, asked the Spanish-speaking community of Georgia for support in finding her whereabouts, as they fear she has been kidnapped, after reporting her missing at the end of the week.

The 37-year-old woman who worked as a taxi driver in Atlanta was last seen in a Latino shopping center in the town of Chamblee, in the northeast of the city where surveillance cameras captured her along with another immigrant whose identity is unknown. said her husband, Yhony Castro, who made a desperate call to find her.

“We are all devastated … I do not know if they are drugging her, I do not know if they are forcing her to do things, I do not know what may be happening,” said Castro, visibly affected by the disappearance of Delgado, who has green eyes, blonde hair, weighs approximately 58 kilos and measures 1.68 meters, according to the description provided.

Delgado said that his wife, shortly before he disappeared, told him that he was making a “race” with the taxi to Plaza Fiesta and that later he did not know more about her, so he assures that he went to look for her at that shopping center and later, after Failing to find her, he filed a complaint with various local authorities.

The taxi driver’s husband pointed out that he was able to trace Delgado’s cell phone signal and desperately went to the site marked by his GPS and found two masks with blood, for which he fears that she has been kidnapped.

The car Delegado was driving, a 2017 red Ford Focus with the license plate RUZ0932, is also missing, according to Delgado.

“Tweet friends who are living in the USA. My sister has been missing since Friday for no apparent reason on her part… I’m desperate, ”Delgado’s sister, who identifies herself only as @Marieleja, wrote on her Twitter account.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has not released details of the case, but requested the public’s help in locating the Hispanic mother, according to the National Center For Missing and Endangered.

With information from EFE and Miami Herald