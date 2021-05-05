Attention men: Bigger nose, bigger genitals? Scientists confirm it

There are many myths surrounding the relationship that may exist between the size of certain parts of the body and the male genitalia, but for the first time a medical study analyzed the link that may exist between a bigger nose in men and bigger genitalia. Scientists at the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan confirmed the theory.

To reach this conclusion, forensic physicians and urologists examined the bodies of 126 men between 30 and 50 years of age to take different body measurements, such as general weight and height, and girth and length of different limbs.

Regarding the genitalia, the scientists noted the length of the genitalia of the subjects in a rigid state to later compare this measurement with the size of their respective nose. They found that men with long noses, over two inches in length, tended to have penises longer than five inches; In contrast, men with less than two inches of noses had genitalia up to four inches long.

“This studio is the first to demonstrate the relationship between the length of the stretched penis and the size of the noseThe researchers wrote in the study published in the journal Basic and Clinical Andrology.

However, the experts did not find a relationship between the size of the nose and the length of flabby genitalia, and they could not explain why there is a link between the lengths of the stretched penis and the olfactory organ, so they propose to follow up on this finding in future research

The authors believe that the size of the male genitalia is a condition that is biologically dictated from before a man leaves his mother’s womb: “The fact that the size of the nose is related to the length of the stretched penis indicates that penis length may not be determined by age, height, or body weight, but it has already been determined before birth, “the study reads.

The researchers also explored a certain relationship between the weight of the testicles and the size of the nose, but in this investigation they did not delve into this aspect.

“Although our results are useless for forensic purposes, understanding the penis growth process or facial features can be very important to extrapolate fetal androgen levels and track male genital functions, ”the Japanese physicians concluded.