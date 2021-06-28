Attention! Lancia would already be working on two, or three, new models

The expectation to see what Stellantis is capable of with Lancia is very high. The world’s fourth-largest carmaker has hard work ahead of it to resurrect the Italian firm. Especially at this time, that your sales are limited exclusively to your local market. All in all, the faith we have in Carlos Tavares is great, and more so seeing the miracle that he worked when the defunct PSA Group took over the reins of the dying Opel.

The fact is that a few days ago we learned that Lancia was re-launching a new product. We were surprised when we found out it was an electric scooter, but at least it’s a first step. Well, since Stellantis was born the rumors about possible plans of the Italian house have soared. Now back to the load, confirming that it is working on two new models and that a third still needs the green light. Attentive…

Lancia would work on an urban and a C-SUV and would be awaiting approval of a compact …

To explain these rumors, first of all we will remind you that days ago Lancia announced the name of the person who will lead its design department. At that time they did not announce the possible plans that they could have on the table, but Automotive News already points out that there would be two consolidated. The first, unsurprisingly, is the generational handover of veteran Ypsilon. And for this, they would draw internal synergies with PSA.

Yes, because according to this medium, the base on which this urban will be sustained is a eCMP evolution that gives life to, among others, the Opel Corsa-e or Peugeot e-208. So it goes without saying that under your skin there will be a 100 percent electric powertrain. In addition, this source dares to indicate that there will also be thermal mechanical versions. Your date of arrival at the market? It would be scheduled for 2022 and would be its first new model.

Second they would also be working on a C-SUV one hundred percent electric. However, instead of standing on a well-known PSA platform, it would do so on the new one. eVMP base of which we spoke to you a year ago. Thanks to it, it could stand out with a power of up to 350 hp. In addition, if the brand delivers what it promised, it could achieve an average range that would be between 400 and 600 kilometers with a battery charge.

It is expected to hit the market in 2026, but depending on how the project progresses, the date could change. Finally, we must tell you which is the project that still does not have a green light. It would be a compact five-door with its corresponding sedan version, in the style of the Audi A3. It could reach the market in 2027 but those responsible for the brand would be studying whether or not it could have a commercial pull to be, or not, profitable.

Be that as it may, that Lancia can return through the front door is great news. Now, we will have to see which of these rumors materialize and which remain at that, verbiage. Patience gentlemen …

