There are foods that, due to their composition, leave us hungry, which is why most of the time the tendency to overeat increases and we tend to gain weight quickly. If you are one of those who eat and are not satisfied then, pay attention and know the foods that leave us hungry and do not let you lose weight. Here we will tell you what they are!

May 04, 2020

Foods that produce a satiating effect and help to not have an appetite for a certain time, are those of slower assimilation. In other words, the body takes longer to break down some foods.

Foods that leave us hungry

Among the foods that take longer to digest and therefore satiate more than others that assimilate faster than other foods, are fruits, apples, peaches, plums. Experts recommend not to eat very sweet foods at the moment of hunger, since sugars are digested quickly.

What foods to eat to satisfy hunger?

If you are trying to maintain a balanced diet but are not satisfied when you eat, it is recommended that you eat a piece of fruit mid-morning, to avoid arriving at mealtime without much appetite.

Apple or avocado are two good alternatives for when you cannot control the anxiety of eating something, remember that fiber and water contain satiating effects that will help control appetite.

Other foods that help fill the stomach and also have few calories are soup, also eating nuts or walnuts mid-morning are highly recommended, as they contain healthy fats.

A trick that never fails for those who cannot control the urge for food is to drink plenty of water half an hour before meals, as it helps cheat the brain and most importantly reduces appetite.