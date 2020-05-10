Water is essential for human life. Our body has 70% water, and the nervous system needs it to survive, but we cannot consume any water, the best thing first is to disinfect it, and the most effective method is to boil it.

The Water it is indispensable for human life. Our body has 70% water, and the nervous system needs it to survive, but we cannot consume any water, the best thing first is to disinfect it, and the most effective method is to boil it.

Disinfection of Water Look for the elimination of parasites and bacteria that can cause mild or serious diseases, such as cholera or others that can greatly affect the digestive system, causing even death.

In 2010, the United Nations (UN) declared water as a fundamental human right and urged the world’s institutions to guarantee its access for the greatest number of human beings.

But today, a decade later, access to drinking water, unfortunately, is not a reality in many countries, especially in rural areas and without access to electricity, so before consuming it, we must take certain precautions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost a million people die each year from the consumption of contaminated water, which represents more than half of deaths from diarrhea.

“Some 842,000 people in low- and middle-income countries die each year as a result of the unhealthiness of the Water and poor sanitation and hygiene. These deaths represent 58% of the total deaths from diarrhea. Poor sanitation is considered the leading cause of some 280,000 of these deaths, “the agency’s website says.

“Water contamination and poor sanitation are linked to the transmission of diseases such as cholera, other diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid and polio, “adds the WHO.

How long should I boil?

The first thing that experts recommend is that, before collecting the water that we are going to boil, we let it run for between two or three minutes, only after this time, it will be ready for the process, which will eliminate possible pathogens in it.

The water should then come to a boil, and keep boiling for at least a minute, if you want more, but not necessary.

Now, if you will use the water to shower, shave or wash your face, it is not necessary to boil it, as long as you are careful not to swallow it. Another precaution to take is that, if you will use water to wash an open wound, boil it and let it rest until it has a temperature that does not hurt you.

Another interesting fact is that, many people believe that these small mesh filters that are in the nozzle of sinks or kitchen sinks will filter the water from infectious agents, and the truth is that no, what prevents these fabrics is that they pass stones. or sand, but bacteria and parasites pass directly into your glass.