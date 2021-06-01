Attention foodies of the world! The McLaren Elva debuts a windshield …

The McLaren Elva It is the “wet dream” of many motor racing fans. When the Woking House debuted it in November 2019 we saw the open sky. However, It seems that the public did not understand his concept in the same way. Yes, because shortly after announcing its sale, we learned that those responsible for the brand decided to reduce its production. Of course, this decision can be read in two very different ways.

On the one hand we have the fact that, despite its limited diffusion, the number of orders did not arrive as expected. Second, that customers did not understand the price to pay for a model in which comfort is conspicuous by its absence. So, we do not know if by reason or heart, McLaren Elva had a windshield “dropped from the sky”. Yes, this is the novelty that the English firm has announced for this exclusive sports car.

Even with a windshield, the McLaren Elva won’t add windows or a roof

The McLaren Elva ‘transformation’ is very interesting, especially from the point of view of final weight on scale. Yes, because to offer a high dynamic level, the brand’s engineers have kept their tare at bay by using materials such as carbon fiber. And although now it adds a windshield to protect the driver and passenger, the increase in this data is negligible, since according to the brand it stays at about 20 kilos.

This data is impressive, especially if we take into account that it’s not just a windshield. For convenience, this item has windshield wiper with rain sensor and wash jets. But in addition, it is heated (for cold climates) and it also has parasols. However, every gain has a loss and, in this case, it is the complex and cash Active Air Management System of which the original Elva boasts.

Here’s the McLaren Elva: 815 hp without roof or windshield

All in all, those in charge of McLaren announce that, although the windshield offers greater protection, it does not reduce the levels of excitement at all. As they explain, the acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour is kept in the 2.8 seconds for both body versions. This is due to the fact that it keeps the engine in the central position 4.0 V8 with twin turbocharger and 815 hp of power with a minimum dry weight of less than 1,300 kilos.

Regarding its aesthetics, the McLaren Elva with windshield is decorated by McLaren Special Operations (MSO). With it, they want to pay tribute to the legendary Bruce McLaren racing cars. For this, its bodywork is dressed in the Satin House Blue tone and elements reminiscent of McLaren-Elva racing cars of the 60s. Of course, do not expect it to include a roof, side or rear windows, because that will not happen.

When will the Elva with a windshield hit the market?

To finish, indicate that the first copies of the McLaren Elva with a windshield will be delivered to customers later this year. With this technical modification they will be able to sell it in the United States and other countries, making your success now really take off. Don’t you think?

Source – McLaren