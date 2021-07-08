Attention, families: Dacia confirms the arrival of its new 7-seater in just under 2 months

In full expansion and renewal of its range, Dacia, one of the most popular low-cost manufacturers on the market, has announced the presentation of a world novelty at the next Munich Motor Show, a novelty that, according to the low-cost brand of the Renault Group, will satisfy the most extended families by becoming a new 7-seater Dacia. Time to welcome the Dacia Bigster?

The Dacia family of models does not currently have any model with the capacity to transport 7 passengers simultaneously with the exception of the already old Dacia Lodgy, a kind of compact minivan derived from the first generations of the Dacia Sandero and Dacia Logan. These two models have already been renewed, so it is time to broaden horizons.

Dacia’s announcement coincides with a growth process of the Romanian firm, a growth that has been supported by the arrival, in recent months, of the second generation of one of its most competitive models, the Dacia Sandero, and for the arrival of the first 100% electric Dacia, the urban Dacia Spring. A few months ago, too, the Dacia Bigster was presented in a prototype format, a surprising 7-seater SUV with a robust and attractive appearance.

A new 7-seater Dacia just around the corner

Everything seems to indicate that Dacia is finalizing the details of what will be the brand’s second SUV model after the Dacia Duster, and the first Dacia SUV to have capacity for 7 occupants. According to the brand, the official presentation will take place on September 3, although it can be observed physically from September 6 at the Munich Mobility Hall., successor to the mythical Frankfurt Motor Show.

Everything indicates that it will be the production Dacia Bigster that we will see in less than 2 months, although the brand has not provided any additional information, so we cannot rule out the arrival of a new Dacia Lodgy based again on the structure and chassis of the current Dacia Sandero.

What can we expect from the new Dacia?

According to the brand, the future Dacia that is about to be presented It will be an “ultra-versatile” model, with many capacities and a large interior capacity that will allow 7 passengers to travel with ease. On a mechanical level, the arrival of the first electrified hybrid mechanics to the range of the Central European manufacturer is to be expected, some mechanics that will gradually expand to the rest of the brand’s portfolio.

Renault has bet very strongly on Dacia, a bet that crystallizes, for example, in the tremendous advance that the Dacia Sandero has experienced, a model that in its first generation had a focus clearly focused on cost savings and that, in this second generation, bets more than evident for a higher quality of construction and greater possibilities of equipment and technology.