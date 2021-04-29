ATTENTION | Authorities on the trail of the last woman interacted with the Venezuelan murdered in Georgia

April 29, 2021 April 29, 2021

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is on the trail of one of the last people who interacted with Rossana Delgado, the Venezuelan who worked as a taxi driver in that state and was found dead on 20 April after four days missing.

“GBI requests the public’s help in identifying and locating the woman in the attached photo. The woman is one of the last people to interact with the victim, Rossana Delgado. This photograph is from a video of April 16, 2021 ”, announced the Georgia authority through Twitter attaching a video where a woman with thick build and brown skin is observed paying for some products in a store.

The investigation office continues to search for four other persons identified as Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, Juan Ayala-Rodríguez, 35, Oscar Manuel García, 26, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, who they believe would have abandoned state.

Anyone with information should call GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), report the information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or download the See Something mobile app Send Something,