ATTENTION | Adverse effects after getting vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson in the US

North Carolina health authorities stopped administering doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine at a mass vaccination point in Raleigh and at clinics in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill after at least 26 people experienced adverse reactions, including fainting.

Four people were taken to hospitals for further examination, and state and federal health officials are reviewing the matter.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that reactions such as fainting are not uncommon after someone is vaccinated, although it is reviewing reports of adverse reactions in North Carolina and three other states. All those taken to hospitals are expected to recover, local health officials reported.

“Right now, we are working with NC DHHS (the state Department of Health and Human Services) and CDC to further assess the situation and ensure that everyone has confidence in the safety of our vaccine operations,” said a statement. from Kim McDonald, Wake County Human Services Medical Director.

Added to this list is Wake County, which last Thursday stopped administering doses of Johnson & Johnson at PNC Arena after 18 of the more than 2,300 vaccinated people experienced adverse reactions, including four people who were taken to hospitals and they are expected to be discharged.

The decision to discontinue J&J vaccines at PNC Arena was made with less than two hours of appointments to administer. People at the scene were either injected with Pfizer vaccines or allowed to reschedule appointments with J&J.

A pair of clinics in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill also chose to stop offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are in the process of rescheduling 350 appointments for people who were scheduled to receive the single-dose J&J injection on Friday.

In Colorado, 11 people saw adverse reactions after receiving a J&J injection. Two of those people were taken to a hospital. CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said she is aware of adverse reactions in some people who received the vaccine injections in Iowa, Colorado, Georgia and North Carolina. Those reactions include dizziness, lightheadedness, feeling faint, and rapid breathing. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not asked health departments to stop vaccinating.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective,” said Kristen Nordlund of the CDC. “Many people don’t have side effects afterward, but some people will have pain or swelling at the injection site or a fever, chills, or a headache. They usually don’t last long and are signs that your body is building protection. “

David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC Health who oversees UNC vaccination sites, said that between eight and 14 of the roughly 1,250 recipients of the J&J vaccine they injected on Thursday fainted after receiving the injection, although no one He was transferred to a hospital.