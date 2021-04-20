Attendees of the Oscars 2021 will not wear masks during the event



Oscar awards.

Photo: MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that attendees of the 2021 Oscar Awards ceremony will not be required to wear face masks while participating in the event.

According Variety, this decision was made during a meeting via Zoom where Academy representatives determined that Oscar nominees, their guests, presenters and other attendees will not have to cover their faces as cameras film this upcoming weekend’s broadcast.

“Masks will not be required for those who appear on camera, since the awards ceremony will be shot like a movie ”, mentioned a representative of the Academy during the virtual conference.

At the explanation that it will be shot as a movie, audience members are expected to come in and out as the ceremony takes place. The nominees will receive an itinerary, such as a script, personalized to inform them at what times they will enter or leave ‘on stage’.

They also concluded that guests who are not in front of the camera will be asked to use them and during commercial breaks it will be the time when everyone involved will have to put on the mask.

On the other hand, The New York Times reported that a percentage of the production budget for this year’s Oscars has been allocated to the Covid-19 security protocols, so the announcement of not using a mask is not a whim, as The institution has taken care that everything is under control so that its guests feel in a safe environment.

What is not going to change is the dress code. The producers told the nominees to avoid ‘casual’ dress in order to maintain an exceptional red carpet.

The 93rd Oscar Awards ceremony will take place at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, April 25. and the Academy is allowing 170 guests; And there is less to go before the great movie festival takes place.