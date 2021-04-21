Attendees of the 2021 Oscar Awards will not have to wear face masks in front of the cameras – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Attendees of the 93rd Academy Awards, to be held this April 25 at the Union Station in Los Angeles, will not have to wear masks while the cameras are recording. However, that protective measure will be mandatory during commercial breaks and at any time other than live, reported the entertainment magazine Variety.

The decision was made known this Monday during a virtual meeting between publicists, producers, representatives and nominees of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States.The reason why most of the ceremony will take place without masks is that This will be filmed like a movie, and according to the regulations, people who are in front of the cameras in television or film productions are not required to wear face masks, as explained.

The Academy also revealed that the audience will be limited to 170 people, who will have to rotate their entrance and exit from the performance hall to avoid crowds. Temperature controls will be mandatory and each attendee must undergo at least three tests for the detection of covid-19 in the previous days. The red carpet would include three photographers and a limited number of news outlets.